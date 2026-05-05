Marriage Rates in Ireland Continue to Decline

New data from the Central Statistics Office shows a 9.7% decrease in marriages since 2015, with 19,898 marriages registered in 2025. The average age of brides and grooms is also increasing.

Recent data released by the Central Statistics Office ( CSO ) reveals a continuing decline in the number of marriages registered in Ireland . The latest report, Marriages 2025, indicates a 9.7 percent decrease in marriages compared to 2015 figures, with 19,898 marriages registered in the past year.

This represents a further drop of 2.2 percent from the 20,348 marriages recorded in 2024. The trend suggests a significant shift in societal patterns regarding marriage, prompting analysis of potential contributing factors. The data, meticulously compiled from marriage registration forms across the country, provides a detailed overview of marriage trends, including age demographics, ceremony types, and preferred dates.

This decline isn't isolated to a specific demographic; it's a broad trend affecting both opposite-sex and same-sex couples, although the numbers within each group vary. The CSO’s findings offer valuable insights for policymakers and researchers seeking to understand evolving family structures and social behaviors within Ireland. The report underscores the need for continued monitoring of these trends to inform future social and economic planning.

The implications of a decreasing marriage rate are far-reaching, potentially impacting population growth, housing demand, and social welfare systems. Understanding the reasons behind this decline is crucial for addressing potential challenges and supporting families in Ireland. Delving deeper into the statistics, the average age at which individuals enter into marriage has demonstrably increased over the past decade. In 2025, brides averaged 36.1 years of age, compared to 33.2 years in 2015.

Similarly, grooms averaged 38 years in 2025, up from 35.3 years a decade prior. This trend aligns with broader societal shifts towards delayed marriage and increased focus on education and career development. For same-sex marriages, the average ages were slightly higher, with men averaging 40.6 years and women averaging 38.1 years. The choice of ceremony type also reveals interesting patterns.

Civil ceremonies remain the most popular option for opposite-sex couples, accounting for almost a third of all registrations in 2025. However, same-sex couples show a stronger preference for civil ceremonies, with over half opting for this type of celebration. Religious ceremonies still hold significant weight, representing 61 percent of all marriages overall, with the Catholic Church performing the majority of these ceremonies (5,927).

The Spiritualist Union of Ireland and other religious organizations also contribute to the landscape of religious marriage ceremonies. The data also highlights seasonal and weekly preferences for weddings, with August being the most popular month and January the least. Fridays and Saturdays are overwhelmingly favored days of the week, while Sundays and Wednesdays see the fewest ceremonies. Further analysis of the data reveals specific dates that were particularly popular for weddings in 2025.

Friday, July 25th, and Friday, August 1st, were the busiest days for opposite-sex couples, hosting 200 and 197 ceremonies respectively. For same-sex couples, Friday, September 12th, and Friday, March 21st, were the most sought-after dates, with 12 and 10 ceremonies taking place on each of those days. These preferences likely reflect a combination of factors, including weather, availability of venues, and personal significance.

The CSO report provides a comprehensive snapshot of the marriage landscape in Ireland, offering valuable insights into changing demographics, preferences, and trends. The continued decline in marriage rates, coupled with the increasing age at which people marry, suggests a fundamental shift in societal attitudes towards marriage and family formation. This data is essential for understanding the evolving needs of Irish families and for developing policies that support their well-being.

The report serves as a crucial resource for researchers, policymakers, and anyone interested in the social fabric of Ireland, providing a detailed and nuanced picture of marriage patterns in the 21st century. The information presented allows for a more informed discussion about the future of marriage and family life in Ireland





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