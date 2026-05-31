Marta Kostyuk Stuns Iga Swiatek to Reach French Open Quarterfinals Amid Unbeaten Clay Season

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk extended her flawless clay record to 16 matches by defeating four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets, booking her second Grand Slam quarterfinal spot. Swiatek's early exit, marked by 38 unforced errors and serve struggles, leaves the women's draw without a former Roland Garros champion, setting the stage for a new singles titleholder.

The French Open has reached a pivotal stage with new champions set to be crowned in both the women's and men's singles following a series of stunning upsets.

Defending champion Coco Gauff was eliminated on Saturday, leaving four-time winner Iga Swiatek as the sole remaining player in either draw with prior Roland Garros title experience. However, Swiatek's campaign ended unexpectedly in the round of 16, succumbing to Marta Kostyuk in a 7-5, 6-1 defeat. Kostyuk, presently in outstanding form, has not lost a match on clay this season after claiming her most significant career title in Madrid earlier this month, extending her unbeaten streak to 16 matches.

This victory marks only the second time the Ukrainian has advanced to a Grand Slam quarterfinal, following her Australian Open run in 2024. At a career-high ranking of 15, the 23-year-old delivered an error-strewn performance against Swiatek, who struggled with consistency, particularly on her serve, committing two double faults in crucial moments of both sets.

Swiatek, who had recently changed coaches in an attempt to reverse a recent slide, suffered her earliest loss on Parisian clay since her debut in 2019. Her forehand, typically a strength, produced 38 unforced errors, while a final wayward backhand sealed her fate.

In contrast, Kostyuk expressed disbelief and joy, emphasizing her focus on enjoying each moment. The match took place on Court Philippe Chatrier, adding to the significance of the upset. Earlier in the tournament, Kostyuk had been emotional, disclosing that her family home in Kyiv narrowly avoided a Russian missile strike. Her success continues a strong showing by Ukrainian female players at this year's French Open.

Meanwhile, the men's draw also progresses toward new territory, with the remaining contenders all aiming for a first-time Roland Garros title. The tournament's unpredictable nature underscores the shifting dynamics in tennis, where experience and past success no longer guarantee advancement on the demanding red clay of Paris. Spectators and analysts alike are witnessing a potential generational shift, as younger players like Kostyuk assert themselves on the Grand Slam stage.

As the quarterfinals approach, the event promises more drama and the crowning of fresh champions in both singles disciplines





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

French Open Marta Kostyuk Iga Swiatek Roland Garros Upset Clay Season Grand Slam Quarterfinals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Novak Djokovic knocked out of French Open by Brazilian teenager Joao FonsecaThe 39-year-old’s defeat follows Jannik Sinner losing in five sets yesterday at Roland Garros

Read more »

Brazilian Teenager Knocks Out Novak Djokovic at French OpenA 19-year-old Brazilian teenager, Joao Fonseca, has knocked out Novak Djokovic in the third round of the French Open, scuppering the Serbian great's latest quest for a record 25th Grand Slam.

Read more »

Zverev Advances to Last 16 After Late-Night Victory Over Halys at French OpenAlexander Zverev overcame a third-set wobble to defeat Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 in a late-night match at the French Open, becoming the top seed remaining after Jannik Sinner's exit.

Read more »

Daryl Horgan’s brilliance, Shamrock Rovers dominance as the seasons reaches half-time: Friday’s League of Ireland lessonsShamrock Rovers strolling into the sunset; Bohemians strikers find form; Shelbourne extend unbeaten run

Read more »

Potapova upsets Gauff, stuns crowd at French OpenIn a thrilling third‑round match at Roland Garros, Austria's Anastasia Potapova defeated defending champion Coco Gauff 4‑6 7‑6(1) 6‑4, creating a surprise upset, setting the stage for next round of a major Grand Slam event, while also noting the tournament's crowded schedule and other upsets.

Read more »

French Open: Coco Gauff's Title Defence Ends, Sabalenka and Osaka Set Up Last-16 ClashReigning champion Coco Gauff's French Open title defence came to an end in the third round as top seed Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka both won to set up a blockbuster last-16 clash. Gauff went down 4-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 to Austrian 28th seed Anastasia Potapova.

Read more »