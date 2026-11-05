Martin O'Callaghan Remanded in Custody After Halloween Assault

A west Clare man was denied bail and remanded in custody after allegedly slashing a former close friend during a Halloween encounter involving children.

A west Clare man has been denied bail and remanded in custody following allegations of a violent assault against a former friend during Halloween celebrations. Martin O'Callaghan, 38, appeared before Ennis District Court on charges relating to a slash wound and a subsequent physical altercation with Thomas De Loughrey. The court proceedings revealed a disturbing sequence of events that began in late October and escalated during a family outing on Halloween.

Court Details On Violent Incident

Garda Brion Dolan presented evidence to Judge Adrian Harris detailing the initial injury sustained by De Loughrey. The garda stated that O'Callaghan allegedly slashed De Loughrey across the face with a Stanley knife on October 27th at Beechpark in the John Paul Estate, Kilrush. The resulting wound extended from the victim's right ear to the corner of his mouth. Garda Dolan described the injury as being 10cm long and 1cm deep, noting that De Loughrey initially refused medical assistance before eventually seeking treatment at University Hospital Limerick two days later.

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According to the prosecution, the relationship between the two men had been described as "very close friends" until recently. O'Callaghan and De Loughrey live less than 100 meters apart in Kilrush. Garda Dolan further alleged that on October 29th, O'Callaghan visited De Loughrey's home to apologize for the initial assault, highlighting the complicated nature of their proximity and past friendship before the violence escalated.

Stakeholder Positions In Legal Battle

Solicitor Tara Godfrey, representing O'Callaghan, applied for bail on behalf of her client during the court hearing. She argued for the release of O'Callaghan, seeking his discharge from custody. However, Garda Brion Dolan strongly objected to the bail application, presenting photographs of the severe slash injury to demonstrate the gravity of the assault.

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Garda Dolan highlighted a Garda search of O'Callaghan's property which recovered a Stanley knife held together with duct tape, linking it to the alleged weapon used in the incident. The prosecution emphasized that O'Callaghan suffers from a serious drug addiction and was very intoxicated on Halloween. The garda expressed significant concern that releasing O'Callaghan on bail would allow him to attempt to interfere with De Loughrey and coerce him into withdrawing the charges.

Impact On Victim And Next Steps

The second charge involves an assault that occurred four days after the initial slash, on October 31st, during Halloween. Garda Dolan told the court that De Loughrey was out trick or treating with his children near his home when he encountered O'Callaghan. At the time, De Loughrey was wearing a snood to hide the visible scar from the previous incident. An argument ensued, during which O'Callaghan is alleged to have punched De Loughrey in the face, reopening the old wound.

De Loughrey provided a formal statement of complaint to gardaí following the encounter. Judge Adrian Harris refused the bail application after considering the severity of the injuries and the risks outlined by the prosecution. Solicitor Godfrey subsequently requested that O'Callaghan be placed on a drug-free landing in prison to address his addiction issues while in custody.

As a result of the judge's decision, Martin O'Callaghan has been remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear again at Ennis District Court on November 18th for further proceedings. The case underscores the serious consequences of the alleged violence against a neighbor and the protective measures the court deemed necessary for the victim's safety.