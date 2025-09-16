Martinelli and Trossard Seal Arsenal's Champions League Victory over Athletic Bilbao

Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in their Champions League opener thanks to late goals from substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in their Champions League opener on Tuesday, thanks to goals from substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the final stages. Mikel Arteta 's side, looking to claim their first major trophy since 2020 and their maiden Champions League title, dominated the second half and were rewarded with late goals.

Despite Athletic Bilbao's promising start, fueled by a boisterous home crowd, Arsenal gradually took control, with Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke creating several chances. In the 72nd minute, Martinelli, replacing an ineffective Eberechi Eze, found the net just seconds after entering the field. He received a pass from Trossard, maneuvered past Andoni Gorosabel, and slotted the ball past Unai Simon. Trossard then doubled Arsenal's lead in the 87th minute, finishing off a swift counter-attack initiated by Martinelli. Manager Mikel Arteta praised his substitutes' impact, highlighting the importance of having a strong bench. He stated that finishers could be crucial this season as teams tire in the second half. Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde lamented the result, believing it didn't reflect their performance. He emphasized their commitment to compete in the competition despite falling to defeat in the first match.





