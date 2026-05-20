Marty on insecurity, Eurovision boycott, new granddaughter, and more

Marty explains the insecurity of not knowing if he will have a gig, his thoughts on Ireland's decision to boycott Eurovision, and shares news about his new granddaughter and her name.

He admitted the feeling never goes away but he has learned to manage it. When asked about his opinions on Eurovision and Ireland's boycott decision, Marty said, 'I’m sad we but I understand why.

I can’t turn around and say anything except, ‘I get it. ’ I think it’s right and proper. Russia hasn’t been in the Eurovision because of their awful invasion of Ukraine. I don’t have a problem with the Israeli people, it’s to do with the people who are in government and are making these calls.

It’s just awful... I get the papers every day and look at the stories and go, ‘Sweet divine. ’ 'For me, it’s totally unacceptable. I get why the decision was made in RTÉ, and I immediately agreed.

I was so sad not to be going. Eurovision is just great fun, and every now and then, a fine song comes out of it. The right decision was made and that’s not a party line, I genuinely believe that. Elsewhere in the chat, he opened up on his granddaughter, admitting her arrival was the last time he cried.

She’s two, and we didn’t see her for a little while because she was early. I was beside myself and have been ever since. We’re absolutely in love. She’s called Lily after my mum, and that mattered greatly. We’re mad about her. I think she’s inherited the mad gene





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celebrities Rekindle) Insecurity Eurovision React Granddaughter

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Criticising Israel for its actions in Gaza does not make us anti-SemiticRTÉ said it was boycotting Eurovision, so what was one of its reporters doing there?

Read more »

Israel’s Eurovision votes suggests boycotts missed public opinionEuropean Broadcasting Union should seek to draw a line under the tantrum

Read more »

What lies ahead for Meta in Ireland?The tech giant will have cut close to half its Dublin numbers after latest round of job losses. So where does it end?

Read more »

Meta job fears in Ireland as hundreds of roles under threatIt's understood Meta plans to cut 8,000 jobs globally, which is approximately 10% of the company’s workforce.

Read more »