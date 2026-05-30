Marty Whelan's Return to RTÉ and His Love for Music

The article discusses the return of veteran broadcaster Marty Whelan to RTÉ and his love for music, particularly his favorite song and his first encounter with his wife, Maria.

The avuncular veteran broadcaster, who is turning 70, on facing some hostility on his return to RTÉ , his moustache, and his ‘threat’ to keep working for as long as he canas I come into the radio studio.

He whips out The Irish Times for appearances’ sake. I’m in the control room and I can see him through the glass, the carefully combed hair, the rich moustache. He’s talking through the intercom. It’s an ad break.

How is he feeling coming up to his 70th birthday?

‘Clinging to the wreckage,’ he says, but he’s grinning. He’s just back from Sorrento. His wife, Maria, surprised him with a holiday. He’s in great form, he says.

‘I don’t know if it was the alcohol last week or the lack of alcohol now but my head is full of nonsense. ’ He comes in most mornings very early, before his producer Ian McGlynn arrives. He brings a bag of CDs because the internal system ‘sometimes decides not to work’ and he reads all the papers.a few years ago, Marty Whelan is having a renaissance.

His Lyric FM show Marty in the Morning has hit new audience highs for the station (71,000 in the last JNLR figures) and he has been acclaimed by pop-country star CMAT who chose to announce her last album on his show.

‘Where else? ’ says Whelan.

First Look: Ireland’s new floating sauna in Dublin’s Dún Laoghaire harbourIrish film-maker on directing Kylie Minogue’s documentary: ‘She walked in with an energy. I was totally blown away’ As I watch Whelan shoots the breeze with his listeners, contemplating the wildlife show suggestions of one listener (‘Whelan in the Deers’), playing some audio from a child listener: ‘Could you please tell my sisters and my mum to get out of bed’, and doing a bit of a tribute to Ennio Morricone or ‘Eamon Macaroni’ as he likes to call him.

McGlynn keeps giving me salted caramel chocolates left by a guest. The next day they’ll be broadcasting from After the show Whelan is carrying a pile of letters and packages sent in by listeners.

‘Once someone sent me hash! ’ he says. He hands a me a Marty in the Morning moustache fridge magnet. He has a cappuccino.

‘I want to pretend I’m still on holiday,’ he says wistfully. Whelan, an only child, grew up in Killester and went to Belgrove national school and then St Paul’s in Raheny.

‘I wasn’t good in school,’ he says. ‘I was never picked for the sport because I was rubbish. When I eventually discovered that if you have the ball you’re in the most dangerous position on a rugby pitch, I’d just get rid of it. ’ Music was his thing.

The first band he loved was The Monkees.

‘I was the guy going to school telling other people that The Monkees were better than The Beatles. ’ His favourite song ever is Something in the Air by Thunderclap Newman.

‘I’ve never ever found another song that hit me the way it did. It was the first time I had a transistor . ’ To this day, whenever he plays it, he says, ‘I’m 13 with my transistor and I’m down in Wexford on holiday. ’ Mary Kennedy and Marty Whelan at the launch of Whelan’s memoir, That’s Life, in Trocadero restaurant in Dublin, in 2015.

Photograph: Nick Bradshaw He learned drums and played with a band called Ulysses.

‘Nothing pretentious about that,’ he says and laughs. He never pursued it seriously.

‘I wanted something steady,’ he says, then laughs: ‘I’ve been on rolling contracts all my career. ’ He would go to the Grove disco in north Dublin just to sit near the stage and listen to the album tracks that DJ Cecil would play early in the night. It’s lucky he did because that’s where he first saw Maria.

‘I was smitten immediately and that was the end of me. Ten years later we got married and had our babies ... The love of my life. ’He soon had a day job at insurance company PMPA but he also DJed the drivetime slot on the pirate radio station Big D. When 2FM formed in 1979 he was an obvious choice.

When he got the call, his dad said: ‘Martin, would you ever ring back and see if that’s for real? ’ He thought somebody was winding me up ... My mum loved the idea, because she loved music and radio and film ... My dad would have been less enthusiastic, because he was worried that it would be a mistake.

PMPA was solid and I was in for life. He was scared for me. ’ He was hired alongside other young upstarts such as Dave Fanning and Gerry Ryan. He knew Ryan from school (they were born two days apart) and he knew the others to see.

‘We all used to gather in Dolphin Discs on a Sunday when the new records were coming in. I know that sounds weird now. ’ He recalls his first day, seeing Mike Murphy and Gay Byrne and Brendan Balfe wandering the corridor outside the door.

‘They were so nice to us,’ he says. ‘ gave out about us but it wasn’t the people on air. ’ He laughs.

‘We were young whippersnappers. ‘How dare you come in here with your love of The Monkees?! ’





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