Marty Whelan Turns 70: Beloved Irish Broadcaster Reflects on Family, Career, and Future Plans

Irish broadcasting legend Marty Whelan marks his 70th birthday, sharing tributes from musicians, family celebration plans, and his commitment to continuing his radio and television work inspired by veteran presenters.

Marty Whelan , the beloved Irish broadcaster and Lyric FM presenter, celebrates his 70th birthday today. Whelan, one of Ireland's most familiar voices from decades of work across radio and television, shows no signs of slowing down.

In the days leading to his birthday, he received tributes from several singer-songwriters, including CMAT, Declan O'Rourke, and Janis Ian, who praised his interview skills, noting he delivered "one of the best interviews of my life.

" Speaking to RTÉ about turning 70, Whelan said: "Turning 70 is not a big deal because I feel great and my mum lived to the grand old age of 95. " He plans a modest family celebration: "I just want to celebrate with family: the seven of us," including his wife Maria, daughter Jessica, her husband, their baby Lily, son Thomas, and Thomas's partner.

In an interview with RSVP last year about caring for his granddaughter Lily, he reflected: "It's a whole new world. When you have children, you love them, and it's amazing, but you never think that you will have that love for another human being ever again.

" He has no intention of reducing his workload, telling The Irish Times: "I'm not sporty. I'm not a club person. This is my club. I love it.

I get great pleasure from doing this. And as I'm well, I would like to keep going for as long as I want to, and they want me to ... Gay kept going until he wasn't able to. Larry ...

I think about all these people who kept going. Who was I reading about the other day? David Hamilton at the BBC. He's 87, still on the radio.

" Marty also recently marked 40 years of marriage with his wife Maria





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Marty Whelan Irish Broadcaster Lyric FM 70Th Birthday Radio Television Tributes Family Career

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