Mary Berry's Beloved Bolognese Ragu Recipe Revealed

Discover Mary Berry's highly-rated bolognese ragu with pappardelle, a comforting and flavorful pasta dish perfect for family meals. This recipe is easy to prepare, can be made in advance, and freezes well.

Mary Berry , a beloved figure in British baking and cooking, has consistently delighted fans with her accessible and flavorful recipes. While renowned for her cakes and pastries, Berry also possesses a repertoire of savory dishes, including a collection of pasta recipes that have become staples for home cooks.

Among these, her bolognese ragu with pappardelle stands out as a particularly cherished creation, garnering significant praise and a loyal following. The recipe, readily available on BBC Food, boasts over 50 four-star ratings, a testament to its consistently satisfying results. Described as 'gorgeous' and surprisingly versatile, the dish is noted for its appeal to all ages, elevating a typically everyday meal into something special. The recipe is designed to serve six people and offers considerable convenience for busy cooks.

It can be fully prepared up to 24 hours in advance, allowing flavors to meld and develop, and then simply reheated when needed. Furthermore, the bolognese ragu freezes exceptionally well, maintaining its quality for up to one month, making it an ideal option for meal prepping and ensuring a delicious meal is always within reach.

The detailed instructions, as reported by the Mirror, guide cooks through each step, from the initial softening of vegetables to the final simmering of the sauce. The ingredient list is comprehensive, featuring a blend of lean pork and beef mince, a generous helping of sun-dried tomato paste, and a carefully balanced combination of herbs and wine. The use of passata and chopped tomatoes provides a rich and vibrant base for the sauce, while beef stock adds depth and complexity.

The finishing touch of double cream lends a luxurious smoothness to the ragu, creating a truly indulgent experience. The method itself is straightforward, beginning with sautéing the onions, carrots, and celery in olive oil until softened. The addition of the minced pork and beef follows, browned thoroughly to develop a rich flavor. Crushed garlic is then incorporated, followed by the tomato paste, passata, chopped tomatoes, beef stock, white wine, thyme, and bay leaves.

The sauce is seasoned with salt and pepper and brought to a boil before being transferred to a lidded ovenproof casserole dish for a prolonged baking period. This slow cooking process allows the flavors to meld and the meat to become incredibly tender. After the initial hour of baking, the lid is removed, and the sauce is returned to the oven for another hour to reduce and concentrate the flavors. Simultaneously, the pappardelle pasta is cooked according to package directions.

Finally, the pasta is drained, tossed with the rich bolognese ragu, and served with a generous grating of Parmesan cheese and a garnish of fresh basil leaves. This recipe exemplifies Mary Berry’s approach to cooking – simple, elegant, and consistently delicious. It’s a dish that promises to bring joy to any table and is a testament to the enduring appeal of classic Italian cuisine





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