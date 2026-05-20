Students from nine third-level institutions entered the Mary Mulvihill Award for science media competition, held in honor of late scientist and author Mary Mulvihill. Cian Morgan, from Dublin, received the €2,000 top prize for his essay on the theme of time.

Students from nine third-level institutions entered the Mary Mulvihill Award for science media competition , held in honor of late scientist and author Mary Mulvihill. Cian Morgan , from Dublin, received the €2,000 top prize for his essay on the theme of time.

Other highly commended entries, which won prizes of €500 each, included those of Aoibheann Kearins and Ciaran Lynch. The competition invited entries in any media, with Lynch submitting an original musical composition. Kelleher praised Morgan's winning entry for its accessibility and engagement





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Mary Mulvihill Award Science Media Competition Third-Level Institutions Cian Morgan Aoibheann Kearins Ciaran Lynch Mary Mulvihill Time Essay Prize Accessibility Engagement

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