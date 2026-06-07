Mass Shooting at Toledo's Old West End Festival Leaves Two Critical, Multiple Injured

A shooting at a popular Toledo festival resulted in multiple injuries and two critical victims. Police are investigating the exchange of gunfire and seeking public assistance to identify suspects.

Two individuals exchanged gunfire at the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, leaving multiple people wounded. Police reported that several victims were transported to nearby medical facilities, with two in critical condition.

The ages of the victims ranged from 14 to 61. Investigators are actively pursuing leads, reviewing camera footage, and appealing for cell phone videos from the public. The incident occurred around 5:37 p.m., during a festival that drew several hundred attendees. Officials described the scene as chaotic and unusual for such an event.

"I've been to a lot of scenes, but this is way over the top," said Police Lieutenant Dan Gerken. Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan called the investigation "pretty active" and noted that evidence is being collected. George Kral, director of public safety for Toledo, expressed disappointment that the violence marred a beloved community tradition.

"This is one of the most iconic festivals in Toledo, and it's a shame that something like this had to ruin it," he stated. The search for suspects continues. Police have not yet disclosed the number of shooters or their identities. The community is being asked to come forward with any information, particularly digital recordings that might capture the exchange of gunfire.

The incident adds to a growing number of mass shootings in the United States, a trend that has drawn national concern. The definition of a mass shooting, often cited by researchers, involves at least four people injured by gunfire, not counting the shooter. This event falls under that classification, highlighting ongoing challenges with gun violence in public spaces





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Toledo Shooting Old West End Festival Mass Shooting Gun Violence Police Investigation

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