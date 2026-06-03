Massive Fish Kill in River Glyde Prompts Investigation by Inland Fisheries Ireland

A significant fish kill event in County Louth's River Glyde has left endangered Atlantic salmon and other species dead. Inland Fisheries Ireland is investigating the cause, marking the second serious incident in 2026.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) is pursuing a definite line of inquiry following a devastating fish kill in the River Glyde near Tallanstown, County Louth. The incident, which came to light on Tuesday night when local residents discovered hundreds of dead fish, has resulted in the deaths of endangered adult and juvenile Atlantic salmon, along with brown trout, eel, pike, and other freshwater species.

IFI environmental officers have been on site since the discovery, collecting water samples and dead fish for laboratory analysis to determine the cause. The affected stretch of the river is considerable, extending approximately halfway along the Glyde's journey from County Monaghan to the Irish Sea at Annagassan. The estimated number of fish mortalities is still being assessed, but early reports suggest a significant loss to the river's ecosystem.

The River Glyde has a history of pollution events, with IFI recording ten fish kills since 1971. The most severe prior incident occurred in 1995, when around 1,000 salmon and trout perished. This latest kill is the second serious incident of 2026, following an event in April in the River Skane near Dunsaney Castle, County Meath, where approximately 200 brown trout died.

In response to Ireland's largest fish kill in the Blackwater River in County Cork, which wiped out at least 42,000 fish, new protocols were established requiring greater inter-agency cooperation in preventing and responding to fish kills. Reports on the Blackwater incident were highly critical of delays in response and the lack of coordination among multiple public bodies and state agencies, which allowed crucial tasks that might have identified the culprit to fall through the cracks.

The local community and angling groups, such as the Dee and Glyde Fishing Development Association, have expressed deep concern over the recurrent pollution events. The loss of Atlantic salmon, a species already under threat, is particularly alarming. IFI is urging anyone with information about suspicious activity or potential pollution sources in the area to come forward. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected as laboratory results become available.

This incident underscores the fragility of Ireland's freshwater ecosystems and the need for vigilant environmental protection to prevent future tragedies





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fish Kill River Pollution Inland Fisheries Ireland Atlantic Salmon Environmental Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Dearly loved' man, 44, found dead in river as family urge 'take care'The body of Greg Howes, 44, was found in the River Yare on the Norfolk Broads after he got into trouble in the water, as his family urged the public to take care of their safety

Read more »

Young man whose brother was stabbed to death dies in horrific incident after being slashed trying to escape in River LiffeyThomas Griffin, whose brother James was murdered in 2014, died after being slashed and drowning in the River Liffey while fleeing attackers in Dublin. The incident occurred at War Memorial Gardens, and he was pronounced dead at St James' Hospital. Tributes poured in for the talented boxer, and investigations continue.

Read more »

Israeli Expansion in Lebanon Intensifies Conflict and Geopolitical TensionsIsrael's advance into Lebanon, capturing territory north of the Litani River, marks a dangerous escalation and violates international law, aiming to undermine US-Iran peace efforts. The operation has caused massive displacement, thousands of deaths, and infrastructure destruction in Lebanon, while bolstering Hezbollah's legitimacy. Netanyahu's ambition to topple Iran's regime clashes with Trump's push for a quick Iran deal, as the conflict prolongs and Iran retaliates by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Man dies after alleged assault and river crossing near Islandbridge War Memorial GardensA man in his thirties was treated after an alleged assault near the War Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge, swam across the River Liffey, and later died in hospital. Gardaí are investigating and seeking witnesses and CCTV footage.

Read more »