Mastering Calm: 12 Rituals to Soothe an Overstimulated Nervous System

Audrey O’Connor, founder of CORE STATE, explores how small, consistent daily rituals and biometric insights can help regulate your nervous system and prevent burnout.

In an era defined by constant connectivity and the relentless pace of modern life, the feeling of overstimulation has become a silent epidemic. Audrey O’Connor, the visionary founder of CORE STATE, has spent her career guiding women toward a more intuitive approach to wellness, blending the physical discipline of Pilates with the restorative power of sound baths and hormonal health awareness.

By leveraging technology like the Samsung Galaxy Ring, she translates biometric data—such as sleep cycles, stress levels, and recovery patterns—into actionable, daily rituals. O’Connor argues that true nervous system regulation does not require drastic life overhauls; rather, it is found in the micro-adjustments we make to our existing routines. Her philosophy centers on the idea that sustainable energy is built through consistency, not intensity. Her journey toward this balanced lifestyle began after experiencing multiple cycles of burnout, which served as a profound wake-up call. She emphasizes the importance of habit stacking, a technique where grounding practices are anchored to existing daily tasks. For instance, she advocates for a ten-minute meditation session before consuming caffeine, ensuring the day begins from a place of calm rather than a cortisol spike. Dietary choices also play a critical role, as she swaps sugar-heavy breakfasts for savory, blood-sugar-stabilizing meals like eggs and greens. Beyond the kitchen, O’Connor maintains a strict regimen of daily outdoor movement, regardless of the weather, and practices a strict caffeine cut-off at 1 pm. By replacing afternoon stimulants with homemade ginger, turmeric, and lemon infusions, she maintains digestive health and prevents the late-day jitteriness that often plagues high-achieving professionals. Perhaps the most transformative rituals are those performed in the stillness of the morning and evening. O’Connor dedicates her first thirty minutes of the day to a screen-free zone, allowing her nervous system to wake up without the influence of digital notifications. In the evenings, she utilizes Ayurvedic-inspired stomach massages to alleviate digestive tension and performs slow, lymphatic facial drainage to signal to her body that the workday has concluded. She also incorporates ten-minute sound baths and intentional breathwork—focusing on long, deep exhales—to bridge the gap between a frantic mind and a grounded body. By consciously choosing a slower pace, learning to say no before the point of overwhelm, and tracking her menstrual cycle to honor her body’s natural rhythms, O’Connor demonstrates that we can move through the world with grace. Her approach is a reminder that by honoring the body’s subtle cues, we can cultivate a life that feels both productive and deeply at peace





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Nervous System Regulation Burnout Prevention Holistic Wellness Mindful Living Hormonal Balance

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