Mastering the Art of Japanese Comfort Food with Chef Eva Pau

Chef Eva Pau returns for the second season of her hit cooking show, sharing her expert tips and a quick, delicious recipe for authentic Chicken Katsu Curry.

The renowned culinary expert Eva Pau has officially made a triumphant return to television screens with the highly anticipated second season of her hit series, Eva Pau 's Asian Kitchen. This captivating show continues to demystify the complexities of Eastern cooking, inviting viewers to recreate authentic, comforting, and vibrant meals within the familiar confines of their own home kitchens.

Throughout this new season, Eva demonstrates an exceptional ability to bridge the gap between traditional techniques and modern accessibility. She explores a diverse tapestry of flavors, textures, and aromatic profiles by putting her signature personal twist on iconic dishes originating from China, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Korea. Her approach is not merely instructional; it is a celebration of cultural heritage expressed through the medium of food, designed to inspire home cooks of all skill levels to experiment with bold ingredients and techniques. One of the standout highlights from the current season is Eva’s approachable yet deeply flavorful recipe for Chicken Katsu Curry, a dish that serves four people and can be masterfully prepared in just thirty minutes. To begin the sauce, start by heating neutral oil in a pan, where you will sauté two diced medium onions and half a grated apple until they reach a soft, golden consistency. Incorporate minced garlic and freshly grated ginger, cooking for an additional two minutes before adding flour and Japanese curry powder. Gradually whisk in six hundred milliliters of water to ensure a smooth base, and for an even more refined texture, use a hand blender to blitz the sauce until completely velvety. Finish by stirring in light and dark soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, tomato puree, and sugar, allowing the mixture to simmer gently until it thickens into the perfect accompaniment for crispy meat. To prepare the chicken, take four boneless chicken thighs and place them between sheets of parchment paper, using a rolling pin to pound them to an even thickness of approximately one centimeter. This ensures rapid and uniform cooking. Season the meat generously with salt and pepper before moving through a standard breading station: a bowl of flour, a bowl of beaten eggs, and a bowl of crunchy panko breadcrumbs. Heat oil to exactly 175 degrees Celsius and fry the chicken for four to five minutes per side until it achieves a deep, golden-brown crunch. Once drained, slice the chicken thinly and serve it alongside steamed Japanese short-grain rice, generous ladles of the savory curry sauce, and traditional accompaniments like Takuan pickled radish or Beni Shoga ginger. This dish perfectly encapsulates the ethos of Eva Pau's Asian Kitchen, providing a restaurant-quality experience that is both efficient and profoundly satisfying. Fans can catch up on every episode of the current season on the RTE Player to discover more culinary treasures





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Eva Pau Asian Cuisine Chicken Katsu Curry Cooking Tips Recipe

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