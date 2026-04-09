Masters 2026: Scheffler Favored as McIlroy's Odds Drift Ahead of Tournament Start

With the 2026 Masters Tournament rapidly approaching, the betting odds reflect a changing landscape. Scottie Scheffler is the favorite, while defending champion Rory McIlroy has seen his odds drift. Key contenders include Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, as other notable golfers prepare for the first round.

As the first round of the Masters approaches, the anticipation and speculation surrounding the potential champions intensify. Defending champion Rory McIlroy, despite his victory last year, sees his odds lengthen, reflecting a shift in punters' confidence. The golfing world now turns its attention to the contenders vying for the coveted green jacket, with Scottie Scheffler maintaining his status as the frontrunner. Scheffler, with previous victories at Augusta, is undoubtedly the man to beat.

LIV Golf players Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are also considered strong contenders, positioned among the frontrunners to potentially unseat McIlroy. Amidst the anticipation, other notable players like Justin Rose, the 2025 runner-up, are viewed as outsiders, hoping to seize their opportunity and join the ranks of first-time Masters winners. The bookmakers' odds showcase the competitive field, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the tournament and the potential for unexpected outcomes. The focus is on the performance of the golfers and the impact of the conditions on the competition. The dynamic landscape of the Masters ensures the tournament will continue to hold the interest of golf fans around the globe. Many of the top golfers are looking to claim a major title, and the prestigious reputation of the Masters encourages them to compete at their highest level. The course design and unique challenges of Augusta National will play a significant role in determining the final result. The ongoing evolution of the game, including the emergence of new talents, ensures that the Masters will be watched closely by all





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