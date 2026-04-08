Masters Echoes: Three Years On, Golf's Divide Remains

A reflection on the ongoing divide in professional golf, focusing on the changes and key figures since the emergence of LIV Golf. The article analyzes the shifting allegiances, financial impacts, and the uncertain future of the sport, particularly in the context of the Masters Tournament.

Gavin Cooney reports from Augusta National Golf Club, reflecting on the evolving landscape of professional golf three years after the initial sparks of the LIV Golf controversy. The narrative begins with a stark contrast, recalling the heated rivalry between LIV Golf and the established golfing world. Back then, tensions were high, and the Masters Tournament served as a focal point for the conflict.

LIV players were present but their leader, Greg Norman, was not invited, setting the stage for potential clashes. Personal insults and accusations were exchanged between players, highlighting the depth of the divide. LIV had even described the membership of Augusta National as a group of individuals with vast power, creating a picture of a battle for control and influence. Jon Rahm, a prominent PGA Tour figure, emerged victorious at the 2021 Masters, seemingly vindicating the PGA Tour and its values. The initial impression was that the two sides were locked in a long-term war, with little hope of reconciliation.\A few months after the initial tensions, the announcement of a framework agreement, presented as a merger, brought a sense of hope, however, it quickly became apparent that it was more of a superficial ceasefire than a true resolution. Three years later, significant shifts have occurred. Greg Norman has departed as CEO of LIV, and both LIV and the PGA Tour have appointed new leadership. LIV has adjusted its events, moving from 54 to 72 holes, and has secured a limited number of world ranking points for their players. Despite these adjustments, the fundamental divide remains. The most visible manifestation of this is the fact that Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, the top two players of 2023, have effectively switched sides. Rahm now plays for LIV, while Koepka has returned to the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour continues to operate independently, bolstered by financial investments, while LIV persists, managing to provide compelling moments. Anthony Kim’s return and victory is mentioned as an example. The future of the split remains uncertain.\Jon Rahm's situation serves as the most compelling case study. His victory at the 2021 Masters was seen as a victory for the PGA Tour. However, his move to LIV in late 2023 has been followed by a noticeable decline in performance at major tournaments. He's struggling in the majors, and is embroiled in a dispute with the DP World Tour regarding its settlement agreement with players who had joined LIV without prior sanction. While other players have accepted the agreement, Rahm has refused, expressing his desire for freedom in his schedule and refusing to be dictated to by the tour





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