Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas missed the Mirrorball Trophy by a hair on Dancing With The Stars US, earning perfect scores in all three finale routines despite finishing second to Ezra Frech.

Maura Higgins narrowly missed out on winning Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) in the US despite achieving a perfect score across her three finale performances. The TV personality from Co Longford, who rose to fame on Love Island UK in 2019, came fifth alongside professional dancer Mark Ballas. They were one of five couples competing to raise the Mirrorball Trophy during the live finale event.

Perfect Scores Fail to Secure Dance Victory

The couple from Co Longford and the son of Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas started their evening with a tango during the judges' choice round. Their dance to Gallo Ciego by Orquesta Color Tango got them the perfect score of 30. Judge Bruno Tonioli called it technically excellent and stated he thought it was a masterclass in how to do a proper ballroom tango.

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In the second round, they were assigned a quickstep to Tutti Frutti by Little Richard in the Instant Dance Challenge. This segment requires couples to learn the dance style and song minutes before performing on live TV. Higgins seemed worried at the announcement of the quickstep but managed to pull it off with style. The performance scored another perfect 30 from the judges.

For their final outing on DWTS, Higgins and Ballas performed a freestyle dance to Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend by Marilyn Monroe. The routine included a nod to Higgins's roots with Irish folk songs The Parting Glass and Flowers of the Red Hill. It earned the pair their third perfect score of the night. This achievement left Higgins stunned at how close she was to victory on the final night.

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Competitors and Final Results Breakdown

Higgins and Ballas were one of five couples competing in the highly anticipated finale. Other finalists included athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach. Figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov also competed alongside comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold. Singer Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik completed the final bracket of couples.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach were crowned the eventual winners in the public vote. They also scored a perfect 90 in the finale, matching the maximum potential points. Despite Higgins achieving identical numerical perfection in her scores, the viewer vote determined the final outcome. This result highlights the distinct difference between critical acclaim and public popularity in the competition.

Maura Higgins Career Trajectory and Impact

After being a Love Island UK finalist, Higgins secured high-profile brand deals and modelling contracts. She also had a stint competing on Dancing on Ice, which expanded her presence in the television landscape. Her transition to American television demonstrates her ability to cross international borders in the reality TV genre.

Since setting her sights on the US, Higgins has hosted Love Island: Aftersun and finished runner-up in The Traitors US. These roles have solidified her status as a versatile entertainment figure. She continues to build a significant portfolio beyond her initial reality television breakthrough.

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Higgins expressed her surprise at the result during the live telecast. She admitted that she never thought she would be this close to winning the Mirrorball Trophy. The emotional reaction underscored the high stakes of the final performance. Her journey from Co Longford to the US finale represents a significant milestone in her professional career.

The DWTS finale showcased the talent of all five couples. The competition remained tight until the final votes were counted. Higgins and Ballas delivered technically flawless performances throughout the night. Their success in earning perfect scores validates their skill as dancers.

The outcome serves as a testament to the competitiveness of the DWTS season. Perfect scores do not guarantee victory when public voting determines the winner. Fans played a crucial role in elevating Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach to the top spot. The event concluded with a celebration of dance and entertainment excellence.