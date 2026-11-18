Irish reality star Maura Higgins secures her spot in the US Dancing with the Stars final with perfect scores, setting up a showdown against Amber Glenn on November 24th.

Irish reality television personality Maura Higgins has officially qualified for the grand final of the United States version of Dancing with the Stars, which is scheduled to broadcast next Tuesday, November 24th.

The celebrity contestant secured her place in the championship round after receiving near-perfect scores from the judging panel for two distinct dance performances on Tuesday evening. This achievement marks a significant milestone in her international career, transitioning her from a reality star to a competitive dance finalist on one of America's longest-running variety shows.

Dancing with the Stars Score Details

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The judging panel awarded Higgins a flawless score of 30 points for her performance of the samba dance. She also received a score of 29 out of 30 for her Viennese waltz routine. These high marks, combined with a favorable popular vote from the audience, mathematically guaranteed her advancement to the final round. The Viennese waltz was performed alongside her professional dance partner Mark Ballas and was set to the song Shrike by the artist Hozier.

Following her perfect 30 out of 30 score for the samba, Higgins collapsed to the floor in exhaustion and emotion. The routine earned a standing ovation from the live audience, highlighting the intensity of the performance. Judge Derek Hough praised the execution of the dance, stating that it was beautifully satisfying and truly beautiful. Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli expressed disbelief at the technical difficulty, noting the slow samba was syncopated at a level even professional dancers might find challenging.

Overcoming Injury and Pre-Final Hurdles

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These acclaimed routines came after Higgins had already demonstrated resilience by powering through her Argentinian tango dance the previous week. During that earlier performance, she was competing while managing a painful rib injury. The physical toll of the competition has been evident, yet her determination has remained unwavering. Speaking to E News after confirming her spot in the finale, Higgins admitted she did not fully believe she had made it to the final stage.

Higgins revealed that she never entered the competition with the specific expectation of reaching the championship round. She also disclosed that she had a difficult relationship with the samba routine at the start of the week, noting that they had a few arguments during practice. However, the struggle resulted in a positive outcome, as she stated the samba unexpectedly became her favorite Latin dance of the season.

Finalists and Future Career Opportunities

Higgins will face stiff competition in next Tuesday's final against a diverse field of contestants. Her rivals include US Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn, comedian and podcaster Connor Wood, who is also known online as Fibula. The other finalists are Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Tatyana Ali and track and field Paralympian Ezra Frech. The previous year's US final attracted more than nine million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter, suggesting a massive potential audience for this year's event.

Looking beyond the current competition, Higgins is preparing for a busy schedule in 2027. She is currently booked to host I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! for the streaming platform Peacock in the United States next year. Additionally, she will host a revamped version of the Blind Date show for Disney+, where she will assist contestants in choosing between hidden suitors behind a sliding wall.

Bookmakers are also currently offering odds on Higgins becoming the new host of Love Island UK, the reality television show where she first gained widespread prominence as a contestant. English broadcaster Maya Jama recently announced on Instagram that she is stepping down from the hosting role after three years. The next series of Love Island UK is set to screen in January, creating a potential vacancy for a new face to lead the popular British format.