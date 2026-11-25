Irish TV personality Maura Higgins finishes fifth in the US Dancing with the Stars final alongside pro partner Mark Ballas, cementing her status as a notable Irish figure in North America.

Irish television personality Maura Higgins has secured a place in the final of the United States version of Dancing with the Stars, marking a significant milestone in her international career. The reality star, originally from Ballymahon in County Longford, navigated the competitive landscape of the two-hour live decider to finish in fifth place overall. This achievement positions her as a prominent Irish figure in North America, surpassing previous cultural exports in terms of immediate visibility within the American entertainment sphere.

Higgins Climbs US Dance Competition Ranks

The competition structure on the American broadcast differs significantly from its British and Irish counterparts, featuring a more relaxed judging panel and unique production elements. Unlike the strict critique styles seen in the BBC Strictly Come Dancing series or the Irish version, the US panel omits the role of a harsh 'mean' adjudicator. Contestants also face a distinct challenge where they are assigned their next dance routine on short notice, requiring them to rapidly select costumes behind opaque screens before performing.

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Higgins competed alongside professional dancer Mark Ballas, forming the duo known as Team Tink. The name stems from Higgins's distinctive Irish pronunciation of the letter 'th,' a quirk that the producers have embraced throughout the season. Over the course of twelve episodes, the pair performed various routines, culminating in a freestyle dance that drew widespread attention for its thematic presentation of Irish culture.

Cultural Stereotypes Define Freestyle Performance

The final freestyle routine highlighted the American tendency toward generalized Irish stereotypes, featuring a backdrop of artificial green hills and performers wearing Conor McGregor flat caps while playing tin whistles. This presentation echoed the whimsical folklore of Darby O'Gill rather than offering an authentic representation of Longford or broader Irish heritage. Observers noted the contrast between these clichés and the potential for more specific local landmarks, such as St Mel's Cathedral or Bishopsgate stadium, which were not utilized in the choreography.

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Despite the reliance on broad cultural tropes, Higgins remained a confident and unapologetic presence on the dance floor. She admitted to her disbelief at reaching the final stages, expressing shock at her own progress and questioning the reality of her success. Her resilience and fighting spirit, traits she attributes to her Irish heritage, resonated with audiences even as she processed the surreal nature of her newfound fame across the Atlantic.

Fifth Place Finish Highlights US Market Impact

Higgins finished the season in fifth place, placing last among the final five contestants despite receiving perfect scores from the judges. The competition was ultimately won by Paralympian Ezra Frech, who danced with Daniella Karagach, beating out other notable finalists like Olympic skater Amber Glenn. While the ranking was not a victory, the exposure has significantly elevated Higgins's profile in the United States, distinguishing her from other Irish figures in the American consciousness.

This success allows Higgins to claim the title of the most famous person from Longford in North America, a distinction previously held by entities such as the Shamrock Shake phenomenon or sporting figures like Conor McGregor. The achievement underscores the growing influence of Irish media personalities in the global market, even when the cultural representation leans heavily on stereotypical imagery. Her journey from Irish reality television to the US dance floor illustrates the unique pathways available for cross-Atlantic celebrity status.

The reaction to her performance varied, with some viewers amused by the 'Team Tink' branding and the exaggerated Irish motifs, while others recognized the missed opportunities for authentic cultural storytelling. Nevertheless, Higgins's ability to navigate these expectations without losing her identity has been widely noted. Her presence in the final round demonstrates that American audiences are willing to engage with Irish talent, provided it is delivered with the charm and determination Higgins exhibited throughout the season.

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As Higgins returns to her home in Ireland, her time on Dancing with the Stars remains a remarkable chapter in her career. The experience has not only expanded her fanbase but also highlighted the complexities of representing national identity in a foreign entertainment market. Whether Bono or other major Irish acts reclaim the spotlight during upcoming tours, Higgins has undeniably carved out a unique space for herself in the American cultural landscape.