Maureen Gaffney on Irish Social Change and Academic Life

Psychologist Maureen Gaffney reflects on her journey from rural Cork to global academia, discussing Ireland's social evolution and new book.

Psychologist and author Maureen Gaffney, aged 79, traces her personal and professional evolution against the backdrop of dramatic social shifts in Ireland. Born in Midleton, County Cork in 1947, she navigated a journey from a rigid traditional upbringing to international academic recognition and media prominence.

Rural Origins and Early Academic Drive

Gaffney recalls growing up in Midleton as a country town where cows walked freely through streets, requiring her mother to hold her hand for safety. Her mother possessed an innate ability to understand social dynamics and connect with neighbors, a trait that stood in contrast to Gaffney's father, a reluctant exile from Dublin with left-leaning political views.

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Education began early for Gaffney, who could read before starting school. While peers cried on their first day, she eagerly entered the classroom. She thrived under strict nuns in large classes and even assisted struggling readers at the back. To practice teaching at home, she fashioned a veil from her mother's headscarf and arranged chairs for pretend lessons.

Securing entry to University College Cork required Latin, which a strict nun taught Gaffney in an unheated convent bathroom. The nun praised her only once, announcing a perfect score in front of the class, an achievement Gaffney compared to winning the lottery. She initially studied psychology after hearing another student mention the subject, finding university life initially disappointing before eventually finding her partner and career path.

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Professional Growth and Global Perspectives

Her career in clinical psychology included work at an old mental hospital in Cork, where she encountered individuals institutionalized for non-criminal reasons. She met three men who had collectively spent 103 years in such asylums, highlighting the arbitrary nature of confinement at the time. This experience informed her later understanding of mental health and societal structures.

Gaffney followed her husband to Chicago, where both received scholarships to the University of Chicago. She recalls a female dean asking how she could help, a gesture of support she had never experienced in Ireland. After marrying, they returned to Ireland to raise their children, avoiding the societal pressures they perceived in the United States.

Balancing a PhD at Trinity College Dublin with raising two young children proved difficult due to limited support systems. At the time, only three months of maternity leave were available for those seeking maternity pay. Despite frequent thoughts of quitting, Gaffney persisted, cherishing her students and friendships. The family compensated for financial constraints by traveling extensively across Europe, accumulating credit card debt to fund these valuable experiences.

Media Presence and Social Reflection

Gaffney's expertise led to speaking engagements and a weekly radio program with Gay Byrne on television. Initially skeptical of psychology, Byrne was won over by the overwhelming positive response to their discussions. The format allowed Gaffney to reach a wide audience, eventually prompting her to leave Trinity College Dublin to focus full-time on writing, consulting, and teaching emotional intelligence.

Her career took her to America six times a year for work, reflecting her global standing. Gaffney notes that modern Irish society is more open, a shift that uncovered deep-seated historical pain. The opening of media discourse revealed truths about Ireland's closed past, including the anguish surrounding mothers giving up babies and sending children to England.

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She views this media exposure as beneficial for societal healing, acknowledging that while the society is not perfect, it has improved significantly. Today, Gaffney maintains her vitality by going to the gym four times a week and embarking on walking holidays with friends. She actively engages with her children and grandchildren, advocating for fitness as a key to aging well.

Legacy and Future Endeavors

Her latest book, About Life: Notes on Staying Grounded in Unsettled Times, published by Sandycove Press, encapsulates her reflections on resilience and stability. The work draws from her diverse experiences in rural Ireland, academic institutions, and global media.

Gaffney's narrative serves as a testament to the transformative power of education and personal adaptability. From a shy child in Cork to an internationally recognized psychologist, her journey mirrors the broader modernization of Irish society.

Her continued activity in the gym and her dedication to her family demonstrate her belief in staying physically and mentally engaged. As she approaches her eighth decade, Gaffney remains a significant voice in discussions about mental health, social history, and personal growth in Ireland.