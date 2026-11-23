Pochettino faces scrutiny after United lose to Liverpool. The defeat exposes defensive issues ahead of crucial matches against Sporting and Brentford.

Mauricio Pochettino endured a difficult start to his tenure as manager of Manchester United during a match at Anfield against Liverpool. The Dutch manager faced immediate challenges as the team struggled to cope with the opposition's attacking pressure. The performance highlighted significant vulnerabilities in the squad's defensive structure. This result serves as a stark reminder of the difficulties Pochettino faces in rebuilding the club's fortunes.

Defensive Collapse And Red Card Impact

The match at Anfield became increasingly difficult for Manchester United shortly after the opening whistle. Leny Yoro received a red card after just eight minutes of play. This event drastically changed the dynamic of the game for Pochettino's side. The team had to play with ten men for the remaining eighty-two minutes. Liverpool capitalized on this numerical advantage to control the tempo of the match. The early dismissal forced the team into a defensive shell. It became nearly impossible to maintain possession or create clear chances. The decision to send off Yoro proved to be a critical turning point. United struggled to adapt to playing as a man down. The defensive line appeared disjointed and vulnerable to counter-attacks.

Also read Pochettino Demands Positive Response After Man United Suffer 4-0 Defeat to Liverpool

Player Performance And Tactical Issues

The defensive unit showed clear signs of fatigue and disorganization during the match. Matthijs de Ligt, who has only returned to training for six weeks, appeared off the pace. His selection was viewed as a mistake given his limited match fitness. De Ligt left spaces in the defensive line that Liverpool exploited effectively. Leny Yoro's confidence also seemed significantly impacted by recent events. He appeared unsure of his positioning and decision-making throughout the game. The combination of these factors led to a fragile back line. Pochettino's tactical setup failed to provide adequate protection. The team lacked cohesion in their defensive shapes. This lack of stability allowed Liverpool to penetrate easily. The defensive struggles were evident in every phase of play.

Statistical Evidence Of Poor Form

Liverpool dominated the statistical measures of the match in almost every category. They recorded twenty-eight shots compared to United's limited attempts. Eleven of these shots were on target, showing high accuracy. Manchester United conceded an expected goals value of 4.38. This high xG figure indicates the quality of chances Liverpool created. The team has now conceded more goals in all competitions than any other side in Europe's top five leagues. Their defensive record is the worst among Premier League teams except for Crystal Palace. These numbers reflect a systemic issue rather than a single bad performance. The statistics highlight the depth of the problems at Anfield. Pochettino has a significant challenge to address these defensive flaws. The data suggests that simple tactical tweaks may not be enough. Structural changes are required to improve the team's solidity.

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Historical Context And Future Challenges

Manchester United's current form is worrying compared to historical standards. The team has won only one of eleven league games this season. That solitary victory came against newly promoted Ipswich Town in August. When the club was relegated in the 1973-74 season, they won three of their first eleven games. This comparison underscores the severity of their current slump. Bruno Fernandes holds a grim record of four defeats by four goals or more against Liverpool. The team faces immediate tests against Sporting CP and Brentford. Pochettino must find a way to stabilize the squad before these matches. The mood within the team needs to be shifted urgently. The players have lost their confidence and direction. A consistent strategy is essential to restore belief. The upcoming fixtures will test Pochettino's ability to lead a turnaround.

Squad Unity And Strategic Direction

The issues at Manchester United extend beyond individual player performances. The squad lacks a consistent identity or strategic goal. Ideas and strategies have changed under six different managers. This lack of continuity has created confusion within the dressing room. Pochettino needs to establish a clear vision for the team. The players are talented but have lost their way in recent years. They have been dragged down by organizational chaos. Restoring confidence and unity is a priority for the new manager. The squad is not made up of terrible players. They simply need guidance and a coherent system. Pochettino must address the leadership issues within the team. A unified approach is necessary to climb out of the current crisis. The path to recovery requires patience and clear communication.