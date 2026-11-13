Manchester United Appoint Mauricio Pochettino as Head Coach After Michael Carrick Sacking

Manchester United have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach following the dismissal of Michael Carrick. Pochettino leaves his role as United States head coach, with US Soccer receiving 12 million dollars in compensation.

Manchester United have announced Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach following the dismissal of Michael Carrick on Thursday. Pochettino had been strongly linked with the position in recent days, while it was reported earlier this week that a verbal agreement in principle had been reached.

Pochettino To Leave US Soccer For United

He is set to agree a two-and-a-half-year contract, with the announcement possibly coming as early as Friday afternoon. Pochettino is due to hold a press conference at 2.15pm Irish time ahead of the United States national team's Nations League tie against Haiti on Saturday. Just three months before this report, he signed a contract extension to remain as United States head coach through to the 2030 World Cup. The Argentinian will now head to Old Trafford instead.

Also read Manchester United agree framework with Mauricio Pochettino to replace sacked manager Michael Carrick

US Soccer is understood to have accepted Pochettino's decision to step down as national head coach. The federation will receive 10 million dollars, equivalent to 9.1 million euro, in compensation, plus a further 2 million dollars, or 1.8 million euro, for the departure of his coaching team. US Soccer president Cindy Cone and chief executive JT Batson were understood to be travelling to the national team's base in Atlanta on Thursday.

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Their trip placed the federation's leadership at the centre of the handover process before the Haiti matches. Pochettino is set to take charge of the two Nations League quarter-final ties against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday before heading to Manchester. US Soccer is understood to have placed former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at the top of its list to replace Pochettino. The federation has made several previous attempts to recruit the Spaniard, according to the same reports.

United Struggle In Premier League

United will hope Pochettino can be the long-term solution they crave after slumping into the Premier League relegation zone with just eight points from 10 games. Carrick led United to third place last season, having stepped in following Ruben Amorim's acrimonious January exit.

However, the head coach has paid the price for overseeing the club's worst start to a campaign since 1986. Pochettino inherits a United side languishing in 18th place in the Premier League table. His arrival comes at a time when the club needs an immediate change in results. The former Tottenham, Paris St Germain and Chelsea boss now faces the challenge of turning around United's fortunes.

The future of United captain Bruno Fernandes is one early issue that Pochettino may have to wrestle with. The Portuguese midfielder is understood to have rejected a second contract offer from the club. Club insiders view that rejection as a normal part of contract negotiations. United also have an option to extend his deal to the summer of 2028, which would mean Fernandes could not talk to other clubs in January.

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Pochettino Faces Early Liverpool Test

United's first match after the international break will be against Liverpool on November 22nd. That fixture will be one of the first tests for Pochettino once he takes charge in Manchester. The club will be looking for an immediate improvement in results as they aim to climb out of the relegation zone. Pochettino's appointment marks a significant change in direction for United, who have struggled since the departure of Amorim earlier this year.

The new head coach will be tasked with stabilising the team and guiding them back up the Premier League table. The compensation package for US Soccer reflects the value they place on Pochettino, who had committed his future to the national team just months ago. His departure leaves the federation searching for a replacement, with Guardiola emerging as a leading candidate.

The coming days will see Pochettino wrap up his duties with the US team before officially taking the reins at Old Trafford. United fans will be eager to see how he sets up the team in his first game against Liverpool after the international break.