Maxol Ratoath Road sells ticket that wins €2,000 a month for five years in EuroDreams draw

A Quick Pick ticket bought at Maxol on Ratoath Road secured the Tier 2 EuroDreams prize, guaranteeing the holder €2,000 each month for five years, a total of €120,000, with the National Lottery urging winners to claim promptly.

Staff at the Maxol service station on Ratoath Road were overjoyed when they learned that a ticket bought in their store had secured the Tier 2 prize in the latest EuroDreams draw.

The National Lottery announced that a fortunate player would receive a guaranteed payment of two thousand euros each month for five years, a total of one hundred twenty thousand euros, after matching all six main numbers and the Dream Number on Thursday night. The winning numbers were 1, 9, 17, 22, 37 and 39 with Dream Number 3, and more than nineteen thousand participants collected various prizes, but only this ticket will enjoy the steady monthly income until 2031.

The winner, who purchased a Quick Pick ticket at the Maxol forecourt in Baltrasna, Ashbourne, was instructed to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place while contacting the prize claims team at the National Lottery. The prize will be paid directly into the winner's bank account, tax‑free, and will provide a reliable cash flow that can support long‑term plans such as mortgage payments, education costs or investment opportunities.

Mark Cribbin, Aramark Operations Director, expressed his delight on behalf of the Maxol team, noting that the station serves both local residents and passing traffic and that staff would be reminding customers to double‑check their tickets after hearing the news.

"A call from the National Lottery is always a pleasant surprise, especially when it means one of our outlets has sold a winning ticket," he said. The staff celebrated together, sharing the excitement and encouraging anyone who may hold a winning ticket to verify it promptly. The community response was equally enthusiastic, with social media users congratulating the lucky winner and praising the unique annuity structure of EuroDreams, which distributes winnings over time rather than as a lump sum.

EuroDreams, launched in November 2023, is a collaborative effort between the Irish National Lottery and seven other European partners: Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland. The game distinguishes itself by offering annuity‑type prizes, with the top tier worth seven point two million euros paid as twenty thousand euros per month for thirty years, and the Tier 2 prize - the one won by the Maxol customer - delivering two thousand euros per month for five years.

This model provides winners with a predictable income stream that can help manage financial planning and reduce the risk of overspending that sometimes follows a large one‑off jackpot. The National Lottery continues to promote responsible gambling and urges all players to play within their means while enjoying the chance of life‑changing rewards





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