A news text covering various topics such as the 1926 Census, the Baftas, Mark Moriarty and the Eurovision, Louise Duffy's documentary on the rural community in Co Mayo, the Bafta awards, the drama series about the 'black cab rapist', the documentary about the Blitz, the Traveller family, and the third-level education of Johnny Collins.

May 10th to 15th highlights, including a look at the 1926 Census , the Baftas , Mark Moriarty and the Eurovision , Louise Duffy looks at the rural community in Co Mayo where she grew up in Come To Your Census .

For author Joseph O’Connor, 'Liberties' was the centre of the action and he learns how his family was shaped by the working-class community in the city centre. Who knows, he might uncover enough material to inspire his next great novel. Every family tree should have its own revolutionary figure, and Eileen Walsh discovers her grandfather fulfilled that role back in the early days of independence.

Meanwhile, Historian Liz Gillis hosts the Come to Your Census podcast, which accompanies the TV series. Gillis and a number of archivists and historians were given early access to Census 1926, and in this podcast they explore these unique archives to learn about lives of Irish people in the early years of the Free State.

It’s time for the annual telly Baftas, celebrating all that best stuff on the box in the past year, and it’s no surprise to find that Netflix limited drama Adolescence leads the field with seven nominations, and if it doesn’t take home at least a handful of gongs, well, that would be a surprise. But what we want to know is, who are the Irish nominees in the Bafta pack?

Well, Graham Norton is up for an award for his ability to corral a bunch of big stars on the big couch every Friday night and get some sense out of them. Also, Philippa Dunne is nominated for her role in the excellent cringe comedy Amandaland (produced by Sharon Horgan’s company Merman), and Trespasses, written by Ailbhe Keogan and set in Belfast in the 1970s, is up against Adolescence in the best limited drama category.

The ceremony comes live from London’s Royal Festival Hall and is hosted by actor, comedian and taskmaster supreme Greg Davies. John Worboys, known as the ‘black cab rapist’, preyed on women in London for years, picking them up in his cab, drugging them and raping them. Despite several women going to the police and reporting what happened to them, Worboys continued to commit his crimes, simply because the police wouldn’t believe the women’s stories.

Among the women who came forward was student Carrie Symonds, the future wife of Boris Johnson. This drama series is written by Jeff Pope and stars Daniel Mays as Worboys, with Miriam Petche as Symonds, and tells the story of the women who fought to be heard and believed, and who were failed by the authorities. Chef Mark Moriarty shows us three delicious, restaurant-level dinners on Cook Like A Chef.

In September 1940, Germany launched the aerial bombing campaign against Britain known as the Blitzkrieg, dropping more than 20,000 tonnes of explosives on London and other towns and cities over the next eight months, killing more than 43,000 people and forcing the evacuation of more than 800,000 children. To mark the 85th anniversary of the end of the Blitz, in May 1941, this documentary hears the first-hand stories from some of the two million children who remained at home and lived through continuous bombardment by the Luftwaffe, many of whom saw their homes destroyed and friends and family members killed.

These survivors are now in their 90s and older, but many of them still remember the Blitz as though it were yesterday – and some of them are only now opening up about the effect it has had on their adult lives. Meet the Collinses, a Traveller family that has seen huge changes in Irish life over the generations, and is adapting to the demands of the modern world.

Grandfather Big James Collins, now 78, is one of the last of the Traveller tinsmiths, while 20-year-old Johnny Collins is the first in the extended family to go into third-level educatio





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1926 Census Baftas Mark Moriarty Eurovision Louise Duffy Rural Community In Co Mayo Come To Your Census Bafta Awards Drama Series About The 'Black Cab Rapist' Documentary About The Blitz Traveller Family Third-Level Education Of Johnny Collins

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