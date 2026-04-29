May Bank Holiday Weekend Weather Forecast: Showers and Cool Temperatures Expected

Detailed day-by-day forecast for the May Bank Holiday weekend in Ireland, indicating a mix of cloud, showers, and cooler temperatures. Expect potential heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms, particularly on Friday.

Ireland is bracing for a mixed bag of weather conditions over the upcoming May Bank Holiday weekend, according to the latest detailed forecast from Met Éireann.

While hopes for consistently sunny weather have diminished, the weekend isn't a complete washout, with periods of brightness interspersed with showers and cloud cover. The forecast indicates a high probability of heavy showers, potentially including isolated thunderstorms, particularly on Friday. Temperatures will be relatively cool, ranging from 10 to 18 degrees Celsius throughout the period, and winds will shift direction, adding to the changeable nature of the weather.

Friday will see a combination of cloud, sunny intervals, and showers across the country. The western regions are most at risk of experiencing heavier downpours and the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will reach between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius, accompanied by light to moderate south to southwest winds. As night falls on Friday, conditions will become mostly cloudy with more widespread outbreaks of rain.

Overnight temperatures will dip to between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius, with the wind shifting from southwest to westerly. Saturday will begin with predominantly cloudy skies and scattered showers or drizzle.

However, as the day progresses, brighter spells are expected to develop, although further showers, some potentially heavy, are still anticipated. The overall feeling will be cooler, with maximum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius and light to moderate northwest breezes. Sunday presents a slightly more optimistic outlook, with a drier day generally expected, although substantial cloud cover will persist. The southern parts of the country are likely to experience the best of any bright or sunny intervals.

Temperatures will range from 10 to 14 degrees Celsius, with a light to moderate northerly breeze. Looking ahead to the Bank Holiday Monday, current indications point towards mostly cloudy conditions with patchy light rain and drizzle. Temperatures are expected to remain relatively cool, peaking at 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, with mainly light west to northwest breezes. This detailed forecast provides valuable information for anyone planning outdoor activities over the long weekend.

While the weather is unlikely to be consistently favorable, opportunities for enjoying the outdoors will still exist between the showers. It's advisable to be prepared for changeable conditions and to check for updates to the forecast as the weekend approaches. The variability in the weather highlights the importance of having contingency plans in place, especially for events or activities that are heavily reliant on dry conditions.

Overall, the May Bank Holiday weekend will be a mixed affair, requiring a degree of flexibility and preparedness to make the most of it. Those hoping for a sun-drenched weekend may be disappointed, but the forecast doesn't suggest a complete washout either. Staying informed about the latest updates from Met Éireann will be crucial for making informed decisions about outdoor plans





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Met Eireann May Bank Holiday Weather Forecast Ireland Showers Temperatures Weekend Weather

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dominic West & Anna Haugh Share Gardens, Nature, and Irish Pride on Weekend BreakfastActor Dominic West discusses the Festival of Gardens & Nature, working with Cillian Murphy's son, and his Irish citizenship quest. Masterchef's Anna Haugh celebrates her Tallaght roots and a unique way to enjoy TK Red Lemonade.

Read more »

Armed Support Unit called to weekend fracas in Tralee, Co KerryTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Ireland weather: Conditions turning unsettled and cooler ahead of bank holiday weekendThe weather has been dry, warm and sunny over the last few days but more unsettled conditions are on the horizon as cooler temperatures and heavy downpours are expected

Read more »

Irish Bank Holiday Weekend Forecast: Cooler, Damp Conditions ExpectedThe recent mini-heatwave is over, with Ireland bracing for a cooler and wetter Bank Holiday weekend. Forecasts predict showers, cloud cover, and lower temperatures across the country.

Read more »

Warm Spell Ends: Ireland Set for Rain and Cooler Temperatures – But Hope for Bank HolidayIreland's recent warm sunshine is set to be replaced by rain and cooler temperatures this week, but forecasters predict an improvement just in time for the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Read more »

Greenfields Festival 2026: How to get there, tickets and full line-upThe festival will take place in Stradbally Co Laois over the May bank holiday weekend and it has a jam-packed lineup - here's everything you need to know about it

Read more »