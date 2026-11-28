Kerry and Mayo ended their Global Series exhibition in London as 3-21 apiece. Kuba Callaghan's late penalty forced the draw, leading both teams to share the Séamus Tuohy Cup.

Kerry and Mayo ended their Global Series exhibition in London as 3-21 apiece. Kuba Callaghan's late penalty forced the draw, leading both teams to share the Séamus Tuohy Cup. The result concluded a high-scoring, 13-a-side contest at the StoneX Stadium that captivated a large crowd on November 28, 2026.

Kuba Callaghan Secures Dramatic Late Penalty

Mayo snatched a draw from the Global Series exhibition game after trailing by 13 points during the 13-a-side contest. Kuba Callaghan completed his hat-trick with a late penalty to level the score at 3-21. Frank Irwin netted a late goal before Callaghan struck the decisive penalty after Fergal Boland was brought down. Callaghan finished with 3-2 points for Mayo, securing the shared trophy without a shoot-out.

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Kerry Scoring Led by Seán O'Shea

Kerry dominated much of the encounter before Mayo rallied in the final stages. Seán O'Shea led the Kerry scoring with 1-4 contributions throughout the match. Daniel Kirby also played a significant role for the All-Ireland champions, delivering a 1-2 tally that included a spectacular goal after just 20 seconds. Kerry secured a 3-21 final score, matching Mayo's output in a thrilling display of skill.

Legends Match Precedes Main Contest

The main contest was preceded by a legends match serving as the curtain-raiser. Andy Moran lined out in this exhibition game, adding star power to the pre-match entertainment. James O'Donoghue, the 2014 Footballer of the Year, delighted the audience with an outrageous dink goal. His performance highlighted the enduring quality of former players participating in the London event.

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Both Teams Share Séamus Tuohy Cup

Both sides agreed to share the Séamus Tuohy Cup rather than participate in a penalty shoot-out. The decision followed the intense final moments where Callaghan's penalty forced the deadlock. The agreement allowed both teams to conclude their Global Series appearance with a positive outcome. The shared trophy symbolized the competitive balance between the two historic rivals.

Crowd Celebrates Historic London Event

A large crowd attended the StoneX Stadium to witness the dramatic conclusion. Fans cheered as Mayo launched their comeback from a significant deficit. The atmosphere remained electric until the final whistle confirmed the draw. Photographers captured key moments, including Callaghan's levelling penalty and O'Shea's scoring efforts. The event successfully showcased Gaelic football to an international audience in the capital.