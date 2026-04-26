Mayo and Roscommon Set to Clash in Connacht SFC Semi-Final

Mayo host Roscommon at MacHale Park in the second Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final on Saturday, with the winners facing Galway in the final. Full team lineups and broadcast details are included.

The highly anticipated second semi-final of the Connacht Senior Football Championship is set to unfold this Saturday afternoon, pitting the fierce rivals Mayo and Roscommon against each other.

The clash will be hosted at the iconic Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, promising a vibrant atmosphere and a compelling contest. David Coldrick, a respected referee from Meath, will oversee the proceedings, ensuring fair play and a smooth flow to the game. This match is crucial for both counties as the victor will earn a coveted spot in the championship decider, where they will face Galway.

Galway secured their place in the final after a convincing victory over Leitrim, finishing with a score of 1-20 to 2-12 in a match played in Carrick-on-Shannon earlier on Saturday. Mayo will be looking to leverage their home advantage and the passionate support of their fans to overcome Roscommon.

Their starting lineup features a blend of experience and emerging talent, with Rob Hennelly guarding the goal, a defensive line comprised of Jack Coyne, Rory Brickenden, and Enda Hession, and a midfield pairing of Sam Callinan and Conor Loftus. Paddy Durcan’s dynamic play is expected to be a key feature, alongside the creative influence of Bob Tuohy and David McBrien.

The forward line boasts the likes of Jack Carney, Ryan O’Donoghue, Jordan Flynn, Cian McHale, Aidan O’Shea, and Kobe McDonald, offering a diverse range of attacking threats. A strong bench, including Jack Livingstone, Fenton Kelly, Donnacha McHugh, Stephem Coen, Michael Plunkett, Matthew Ruane, Paul Towey, Fergal Boland, Darragh Beirne, Tommy Conroy, and the experienced Cillian O'Connor, provides Mayo with ample options to adjust their strategy and maintain intensity throughout the match. Roscommon, however, will not be intimidated.

They are determined to spoil the party for the home side and claim a place in the final themselves. Roscommon’s team selection reflects their ambition and determination. Conor Carroll will be the goalkeeper, protected by a defense featuring Patrick Gavin, Caelim Keogh, and Eoin McCormack. Eoin Ward, Ronan Daly, and Senan Lambe will form a robust midfield, aiming to control possession and dictate the tempo of the game.

The forward line will be spearheaded by the dynamic trio of Dylan Ruane, Enda Smith, and Darragh Heneghan, supported by the creativity of Diarmuid Murtagh, Colm Neary, and Robert Heneghan. The Roscommon management has also assembled a strong set of substitutes, including Aaron Brady, Niall Higgins, Robbie Dolan, Shane Cunnane, Jack Duggan, Paul Carey, Conor Hand, Ultan Harney, Cian McKeon, Eoin Colleran, and Ciarán Lennon, ready to contribute if needed.

The game is scheduled to throw in at 4pm, and fans across the country will be able to watch all the action live on RTE Two, following the conclusion of the Cork v Limerick hurling match. This Connacht semi-final promises to be a thrilling encounter, filled with passion, skill, and tactical battles, as both Mayo and Roscommon strive for championship glory.

The stakes are high, and the outcome will undoubtedly shape the landscape of Connacht football for the remainder of the year. Fans are encouraged to stay updated with the latest sports news and headlines by signing up for our dedicated sport newsletter, delivering the most important stories from Ireland and beyond directly to their inbox





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