Mayo Edge Past Monaghan in Dramatic Fashion

Mayo advanced to the winners' bracket of round two following a victory over Monaghan in characteristically dramatic fashion on Sunday. The talented Bobby McCaul appeared to have sustained another significant knee injury, adding insult to injury for Gabriel Bannigan's side.

Mayo advanced to the winners' bracket of round two following a victory over Monaghan in characteristically dramatic fashion on Sunday. Against classic Monaghan , the Farney's resurgence proved insufficient on an afternoon when the talented Bobby McCaul appeared to have sustained another significant knee injury.

Adding insult to injury for Gabriel Bannigan's side, a McCaul attempt on 42 minutes seemed to have been incorrectly waved wide. From where I was, I couldn't see that, so I didn't know if that was the case, Bannigan remarked afterwards when the matter was raised. Obviously one-point defeat, if that's the case, if there was a point that was waved wide, that shouldn't happen. Like with two umpires there, it should not happen.

Because a lot of things went against us there today. Including the injuries and a couple of other things that went against us at different times. So yeah, that'll be really hard to take now if that's true and there was a point that was waved wide. Monaghan's chances took an early setback when Stephen O'Hanlon, who had contributed 0-6 in their Ulster final defeat to Armagh, was ruled out before kick-off.

His unavailability weakened their attacking threat, which became evident during the opening period. The hosts struggled initially, failing to register a score from their first seven attempts, with Rory Beggan's 45 rattling the woodwork. Monaghan eventually got off the mark after 10 minutes through a Jack McCarron free.

However, Mayo had already established a four-point cushion courtesy of a Jack Carney two-pointer, a Ryan O'Donoghue free and another score from Jordan Flynn. Then Kobe McDonald began to make his mark. Andy Moran had introduced him from the substitutes' bench during February's League encounter in Clones, where he contributed 1-4. He matched that return in the opening half alone.

His two-pointer with the outside of his boot was particularly impressive as he ghosted past the experienced Ryan McAnespie before splitting the uprights from beyond the 45. His positioning was impeccable as he palmed home following a Darragh Beirne delivery, carefully avoiding entering the square prematurely. Not to be outdone, Mayo established a dominant 11-point advantage, registering 1-17 before the interval, with Carney adding his second two-pointer while Beirne converted a two-point free.

To compound matters, O'Donoghue raised another orange flag with a last-gasp score to leave Mayo 11 points ahead at the break. However, Monaghan had faced similar situations previously and began to systematically close the gap. Dylan Byrne successfully contained McDonald, keeping him scoreless throughout the second half, while Ryan O'Toole executed several crucial tackles on O'Donoghue. The most significant tactical shift came with McCaul's introduction at the interval.

His positioning at full-forward provided Monaghan's attacking line with the focal point they desperately required, while also allowing McCarron to operate effectively around the arc. Monaghan's fightback began with a two-pointer from Dessie Ward and a score from McCaul, before the Aghnamullen man finally breached the net following an outstanding long delivery from fellow substitute Stephen Mooney.

Conor McCarthy's point reduced the deficit to six before McCaul's influential cameo ended prematurely when he collapsed and injured his knee while attempting to regain possession from a McCarthy pass. A magnificent point from Beirne broke Mayo's 10-minute scoring drought, but Monaghan maintained their momentum as McCarron's two-pointer was followed by a spectacular goal from Mooney, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

An O'Donoghue free at the opposite end left a three-point margin with just one minute of regular time left





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Mayo Monaghan GAA Round Two Bobby Mccaul Knee Injury

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