Mayo footballer Padraig O'Hora and all-Irish team achieve summit of Mount Everest after battling with climbing ropes

Padraig O 'Hora, a former Mayo footballer, climbed Mount Everest with an all-Irish team led by Jason Black, Éanna McGowan, and Adam Sweeney. The team faced difficulties with their climbing ropes during their climb.

Padraig O'Hora, a former Mayo footballer, joined an all-Irish team led by Jason Black , Éanna McGowan, and Adam Sweeney to scale Mount Everest , reaching the highest point in the world at 1.33am Irish time after encountering difficulties with their climbing ropes on the day before.

Despite a successful push at the end of a 47-day adventure, their attempt was abandoned just 400 metres from the summit due to issues with their ropes. Waterford man and youngest Irish person to reach the summit of Everest, Adam Sweeney, was part of the team. Padraig O'Hora, climbing Everest in aid of Mayo Mental Health Association, shared his experience on The 42's GAA Weekly podcast prior to embarking on his climb.

Black, who faced difficulties in the days before, organized the logistics for the final push. Padraig O'Hora is the first Irish athlete to succeed in climbing Mount Everest in 20 years. The team's overall time was 47 days





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Mount Everest Padraig O'hora Mayo Mental Health Association Jason Black Éanna Mcgowan Adam Sweeney All-Irish Team Climbing Ropes Descent Mountaineer Imenti Assistant Migration Doctor Bill All-Irish Team

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