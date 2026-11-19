Mayo GAA announces a record €1.4 million net profit for the year ending September 2026, driven by commercial growth and fundraising after their historic All-Ireland win.

Mayo GAA has announced a historic financial turnaround following the county's first All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title. Treasurer Valerie Murphy confirmed at the Tuesday night county board meeting that the organization generated nearly €6.3 million in revenue for the twelve months ending September 2026. This remarkable commercial success was bolstered by a net profit of €1.4 million, marking a significant shift from previous years.

Unprecedented Financial Growth Breaks Records

The financial results reported by Mayo GAA show a staggering 51 percent increase in overall revenues compared to the prior period. This surge was primarily driven by a 46 percent rise in commercial income, which totaled €1.74 million. Additionally, fundraising efforts yielded €1.49 million, representing a massive 237 percent jump from the previous year. Net profits reached €1.42 million, an increase of 212 percent over the previous fiscal year.

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Gate receipts and matchday income also contributed to the strong performance, reaching €800,000. This figure represents a 3 percent increase from the previous year, reflecting sustained fan engagement despite the primary growth coming from other sectors. The balance sheet now stands at €6.8 million, with net assets rising by 27 percent to €6.76 million. Cash reserves specifically grew by 6 percent to reach €3.3 million.

Strategic Investment and Club Support Initiatives

These substantial funds are being directed toward long-term development and immediate community support. Every unit across the county is set to receive a "club appreciation" grant of €2,500, directly benefiting local clubs. Treasurer Valerie Murphy stated that the current financial strength allows Mayo GAA to continue investing in teams and emerging young players.

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A significant portion of the funds will also support infrastructure projects, most notably the new Centre of Excellence facility. Murphy emphasized that the goal is to build on the momentum of the historic win by growing commercial operations. This strategic investment plan aims to ensure sustainable growth for the organization well into the future.

International Fundraising Drives Commercial Surge

The spike in fundraising income is largely attributed to successful tours in the United Kingdom and the United States. A travelling party that included Andy Moran and Colm Boyle visited locations such as London, New York, and Chicago late last year. These trips helped rebuild relationships with international supporters and attracted a sharp rise in philanthropic donors.

The impact of these international efforts was particularly pronounced after the All-Ireland triumph. A recent trip to the US generated approximately €500,000 in donations. Looking ahead, the upcoming Mayo versus Kerry exhibition game in London on November 28th is projected to bring in a similar amount, with the event already sold out.

Expenditure and Future Outlook for Mayo GAA

Total expenditure for 2026 rose by 30 percent to reach €4.9 million. Of this amount, €2.2 million was allocated to team preparation costs, reflecting the high standards maintained by the county board. Despite the increased spending, the organization has successfully maintained positive cash flow and expanded its reserves.

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Mayo GAA attributes its financial success to the loyalty of supporters and the ripple effect of on-field success. The All-Ireland victory has increased attendance at club championship games, a trend expected to boost next year's figures further. The county board views this period as a foundation for continued growth, leveraging both domestic enthusiasm and international connections.