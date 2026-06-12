Mbappé's Political Stance Draws Criticism from Former France Players as Deschamps DefendsFreedom of Speech

Kylian Mbappé faces backlash from Michel Platini and others for speaking against France's far right before the World Cup, while coach Didier Deschamps upholds the captain's right to express his views amid upcoming elections.

France captain Kylian Mbappé has faced criticism from former players including Michel Platini for speaking out against the far right ahead of the World Cup , while coach Didier Deschamps has defended the forward's right to freedom of expression .

Deschamps, nearing the end of his tenure as head coach, has consistently shielded his players from excessive media scrutiny but acknowledges the complex geopolitical context surrounding the tournament. He emphasized that political topics are not taboo within the team, noting open discussions among players and staff, but he personally refrains from commenting on such matters.

Mbappé's recent remarks, which reiterated his opposition to Marine Le Pen's National Rally party, have sparked a debate about the role of athletes in political discourse, especially with France's presidential elections looming next year. Mbappé's stance follows a tradition of France players engaging in political activism. Zinedine Zidane famously urged voters to reject Jean-Marie Le Pen in 2002, and Lilian Thuram was a vocal critic.

During Euro 2024, which coincided with French parliamentary elections, Marcus Thuram urged citizens to fight the far right, and Mbappé echoed those sentiments, warning against voting for extremist parties. The National Rally's performance in the election, finishing third, was celebrated by several France players on social media.

However, Mbappé's comments have drawn mixed reactions within French football. Some, like former teammate Presnel Kimpembe, prefer to avoid politics, stating it's not his focus, while others argue the timing is inappropriate. Critics claim Mbappé's political statements create unnecessary distractions before a major tournament. Christophe Dugarry, a World Cup winner and pundit, conceded the remarks were courageous but warned of potential tensions.

Michel Platini, another former captain and UEFA president, argued that as France's captain, Mbappé represents all French people and should remain neutral. Platini suggested taking a political stance alienates half the population. Despite this pressure, Mbappé has not reversed his position. The political climate in France remains tense, with Jordan Bardella of the National Rally leading polls for the upcoming presidential election.

Even in the United States, where the team is based, political questions may arise, making it difficult for the squad to avoid such discussions entirely. Deschamps maintains his focus on Mbappé as a footballer but respects his right to citizenship and personal opinion, acknowledging that speaking out invites criticism either way





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Kylian Mbappé Didier Deschamps France National Team Michel Platini Far Right Marine Le Pen National Rally World Cup Political Activism Freedom Of Expression

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