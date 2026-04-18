McCabe Reiterates Apology to Thompson Over Hair Pull Incident; Focus Shifts to Upcoming Match

Arsenal captain Katie McCabe has confirmed she has re-extended her apologies to Chelsea forward Alyssa Thompson for the controversial hair-pull incident during a Champions League match. While McCabe emphasized her regret and stated the action was unintentional, she declined to comment on whether Thompson had accepted the apology. The incident drew comparisons to a recent dismissal in the men's game and highlighted VAR protocols. McCabe also shared a brief, positive encounter with heptathlete Kate O'Connor, offering congratulations on her recent success. Looking ahead, McCabe stressed the importance of maintaining humility and focus for their upcoming game against Poland.

Arsenal and Ireland captain Katie McCabe has reaffirmed her intention to apologise to Chelsea forward Alyssa Thompson for the controversial hair-pulling incident that occurred during a recent Champions League quarter-final clash. McCabe, speaking ahead of an upcoming fixture, revealed she has reached out to Thompson once more to express her remorse for the action.

However, the Republic of Ireland international remained tight-lipped regarding whether her apology had been formally accepted by the American star. The incident itself saw McCabe avoid a red card, even after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, for grabbing Thompson's hair. This decision stood in stark contrast to the recent dismissal of Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez, who was sent off for a similar offense – pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s ponytail – following VAR intervention in a separate match. McCabe elaborated on the incident, stating that it had clearly impacted both players involved. She clarified her intent, asserting that she was aiming for Thompson's shirt and not deliberately intending to pull her hair. McCabe pointed to her immediate reaction after the incident as evidence of her profound regret. She reiterated her respect for Thompson, acknowledging her as a phenomenal player. When pressed about the acceptance of her apology, McCabe maintained privacy, stating that such exchanges would remain confidential between herself and Thompson. Beyond the immediate controversy, McCabe also provided an update on a recent meeting she had with Irish heptathlete Kate O'Connor. Describing the encounter as a brief conversation, McCabe expressed her congratulations to O'Connor on her recent bronze medal success at the World Indoor Championships. The two athletes crossed paths in the high-performance gym, and McCabe emphasized that the interaction was primarily an acknowledgement of O'Connor's achievements. She lauded O'Connor as a fantastic athlete, noting her impressive presence and dedication even during training sessions. McCabe conveyed her and her teammates' best wishes to O'Connor for her future competitions. Shifting her focus to the immediate sporting challenge, McCabe underscored the importance of maintaining a grounded mentality for their upcoming match. Despite a recent victory against Poland, she stressed that the squad is committed to humility and careful consideration of each game. McCabe anticipates a formidable contest, acknowledging Poland as an exceptionally strong opponent and reinforcing the need for unwavering focus and a grounded approach. The team aims to build on their past successes while remaining vigilant and prepared for the challenges ahead. This approach, she believes, is crucial for sustained performance and continued development within the squad, ensuring that past achievements do not lead to complacency, especially when facing highly competitive opposition. The emphasis on humility and meticulous preparation is a recurring theme in her outlook, highlighting a mature and strategic mindset. Looking forward to the competitive fixture, McCabe emphasized the critical need for the team to remain grounded and focused. She acknowledged the recent victory against Poland as a significant achievement but quickly pivoted to the mentality required for future engagements. McCabe stated, "We need to keep our feet on the ground." She further elaborated that while they celebrated the win, the squad maintains a humble outlook on their approach to every game. The upcoming match is anticipated to be a challenging one, and McCabe expressed her admiration for Poland, describing them as an "unbelievable term." This highlights the respect the Irish team holds for their opponents and underscores their commitment to treating each game with the utmost seriousness and preparation. The message from McCabe is clear: past successes, while celebrated, do not diminish the need for diligence, hard work, and a consistently humble approach to competition. This philosophy is essential for navigating the pressures of international sport and achieving long-term goals. The team's ability to maintain this mindset, even after a positive result, speaks volumes about their dedication and the leadership within the squad. It sets a precedent for how they will approach every challenge, reinforcing their commitment to continuous improvement and unwavering focus on the task at hand





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