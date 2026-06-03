McCabes Pharmacy Champions Men's Health Week 2026 with Proactive Health Initiatives

McCabes Pharmacy is supporting Men's Health Week 2026 (15th-21st June) with a campaign to encourage Irish men to take proactive steps for their health, highlighting services like free blood pressure checks and digital health tools under the message 'To Your Loved Ones, Your Health is Everything.'

In June 2026, McCabes Pharmacy is proudly supporting Men's Health Week, which runs from Monday 15th June to Sunday 21st June, by encouraging men across Ireland to take proactive steps toward better health.

As part of its ongoing commitment to delivering Better Health For Everybody, McCabes Pharmacy is using this week to spark important conversations around prevention, early detection, and making healthcare more accessible for men of all ages. Under the campaign message, 'To Your Loved Ones, Your Health is Everything,' the pharmacy group reminds men that taking even small steps to look after their health today can make a meaningful difference to their future and to the people who care about them most.

Men in Ireland continue to face significant health challenges, many of which can be improved through earlier intervention and regular monitoring. According to the Health Service Executive (HSE), men in Ireland experience higher mortality rates from leading causes of death such as heart disease, cancer, and suicide. High blood pressure, often described as a 'silent killer,' frequently goes undetected, with around one in three adults in Ireland living with the condition.

Data from the Irish Heart Foundation highlights the importance of regular blood pressure monitoring and early lifestyle intervention. Additionally, skin cancer rates continue to rise, and men remain more likely than women to die from melanoma, according to the Irish Cancer Society and National Cancer Registry Ireland. Lower rates of regular skin checks and consistent sun protection may contribute to this increased risk.

Through its Men's Health Week campaign, McCabes Pharmacy is encouraging men not to ignore symptoms, postpone check-ups, or put their wellbeing on the long finger. Instead, the pharmacy is highlighting the value of preventative healthcare and the importance of knowing key health indicators such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and body mass index (BMI). During the week, McCabes Pharmacy will shine a spotlight on a range of accessible in-pharmacy health services designed to help customers take control of their health.

These services include complimentary Blood Pressure Checks offered across all stores from 18th to 21st June, alongside BMI Checks, 24-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring, Diabetes Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Weight Management support, and Erectile Dysfunction guidance. By offering convenient and accessible health supports within local communities, McCabes Pharmacy aims to make it easier for men to take positive action regarding their wellbeing.

Recognising that convenience plays a major role in helping people stay on top of their health, McCabes Pharmacy is also highlighting several digital healthcare supports available to customers. These include DigiScript, an online prescription ordering service accessed via their website that allows customers to manage prescriptions more easily, as well as free SMS prescription reminders designed to help patients stay consistent with their medication and ongoing treatment plans.

'At McCabes Pharmacy, our mission is to provide Better Health For Everybody in our local communities, and Men's Health Week is an important opportunity to encourage men to prioritise their health and wellbeing,' said a spokesperson. 'Men often put their health last due to busy lifestyles or avoiding difficult conversations about health, but even one small step, whether that's checking your blood pressure, speaking to a pharmacist, or staying on top of your prescriptions can make a real difference.

To your loved ones, your health is everything, and we're here to help you protect it.

' McCabes Pharmacy believes community pharmacies have an increasingly important role in supporting preventative healthcare and improving access to trusted healthcare advice in a convenient and approachable setting. Through initiatives like Men's Health Week, McCabes Pharmacy hopes to empower more people to take proactive steps toward better long-term health outcomes. Customers are encouraged to visit their local McCabes Pharmacy to learn more about available services and speak with their pharmacy team during Men's Health Week





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