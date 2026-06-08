McDonald's Employee Severely Burned in Alleged Hot Oil Attack by Coworker in California

A 20-year-old McDonald's worker in Northern California was hospitalized with serious burn injuries after a colleague allegedly threw hot oil on him. The suspect, 23-year-old Jalani Bluett, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem. The victim, Jacob Smith, sustained second-degree burns over 22% of his body and is scheduled for skin graft surgery. Despite his injuries, Smith expressed gratitude and resilience in a message shared via a GoFundMe campaign.

A shocking incident occurred at a McDonald's restaurant in Northern California when a 20-year-old employee, Jacob Smith , was severely burned after a colleague allegedly threw hot oil on him.

The attack took place on Saturday, June 6, during the victim's shift. According to reports from ABC 10, CBS News, and KCRA, the alleged assailant, identified as 23-year-old Jalani Bluett, fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office subsequently located and arrested Bluett shortly after midnight. Prior to his arrest, authorities had sought public assistance in finding him, noting he was considered at risk due to a diagnosis and vulnerabilities.

During Bluett's arraignment on the same day as the attack, prosecutor Bullard stated that he was held to answer on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, and serious felony assault resulting in great bodily injury. He is currently being held in Sutter County with no bail. Jacob Smith sustained second-degree burns covering approximately 22 percent of his body, affecting the side of his face, neck, right arm, and back.

His mother, Amber Smith, provided a harrowing account to KCRA, explaining that her son was preparing to end his shift and was in the office counting money when the assault happened. She described how he saw something out of the corner of his eye, turned, and was immediately doused with hot oil. The injuries are so severe that his pain management requires intensive care unit treatment, as conventional pain medication cannot adequately address his suffering.

He is scheduled for skin graft surgery later this week as part of his recovery process. Despite the traumatic experience, Jacob Smith has expressed remarkable resilience and gratitude. In a GoFundMe campaign created to support his medical expenses, his mother shared a message from Jacob in which he thanked God for bringing out "the best possible result in the worst situation.

" He wrote, "As much as I want to be angry, or want to hate people and be scared of people, it's just so hard to be when I have so many people showing their love for me. " He further stated, "I'm not sad, and I'm not angry, and the pain doesn't cause me grief because I know it's necessary to heal. I'm so thankful for everybody.

" The community's response has been supportive, with the fundraiser highlighting the outpouring of love and assistance for Jacob and his family during this challenging time





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Mcdonald's Hot Oil Attack Burn Injuries Assault Jalani Bluett Jacob Smith Sutter County Skin Graft Gofundme Workplace Violence

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