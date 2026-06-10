McDonald's FIFA World Cup 26 Menu

McDonald's is celebrating the FIFA World Cup 26 with a new menu featuring limited-time meals and keepsakes. The menu includes the Mexican Chipotle Chicken, Sweet Carolina BBQ Stack, Crunchy Cheese Bites, and Galaxy McFlurry desserts. Fans can also collect one of six legendary cups featuring football icons like David Beckham and Ronaldinho Gaúcho. The FIFA World Cup 26 Meal is available at participating McDonald's worldwide.

This summer, McDonald's is welcoming fans worldwide - including some of the most iconic names in football - to celebrate the game's biggest moments together, turning a shared passion into global energy you can taste, see and feel.

From iconic footballers kicking off with a bite of a menu favourite to supporters keeping calm during a nail-biting penalty kick with our World-Famous Fries, McDonald's has long been part of matchday rituals shared by fans everywhere. Whether you're cheering from the couch or a star player on the pitch, every fan can score big this year with the limited-time FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal, at participating McDonald's worldwide.

McDonald's has long been part of matchday rituals shared by fans everywhere. Whether you're cheering from the couch or a star player on the pitch, every fan can score big this year with the limited-time FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal, at participating McDonald's worldwide. At McDonald's, magic happens when friends, and fans come together and celebrate with the people they love.

Partnering with the FIFA World Cup 26™ allows us to take that shared joy and bring it to life at a global scale through our food, our experiences, and the ways fans connect with the game. As football icons take the field to unite fans across continents, McDonald's will be there with limited-time meals and keepsakes so fans can be part of the excitement all tournament long and beyond.

The world of the Mexican Chipotle Chicken a 100% chicken breast in a crispy, crunchy coating, served with chipotle mayo, smoky rich sauce, slivered & crispy onions, lettuce and a white cheddar cheese slice all in a freshly toasted bun. The Sweet Carolina BBQ Stack, two 100% Irish & British quarter pounder beef patties with cheese, bacon, crispy and grilled onions, lettuce and delicious, sweet Carolina BBQ sauce, all in a freshly toasted bun.

Both land just in time for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and are available as part of the FIFA World Cup 26™ Menu. Fancy a cheese pull with a crunch? Say Cheese to the new Crunchy Cheese Bites a savoury blend of Mozzarella & Gouda in a crunchy breadcrumb coating, served with BBQ dip. The ultimate fan favourite is now available again for the sauce lovers.

Consisting of a rich, creamy dip made with our unbeatable, tasty Big Mac sauce is BACK... for a limited time only whilst stock lasts and sold separately. A dessert worth the final whistle. From the first spoonful to the empty cup, the Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry consists of a soft dairy ice cream swirled with Galaxy chocolate pieces and topped with a Galaxy chocolate sauce.

Or why not indulge in a Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry the same Galaxy chocolate goodness, with a salted caramel sauce. This campaign is all about bringing the magic of the FIFA World Cup closer to fans. Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and we want to make those matchday moments even more memorable with great food shared with friends and family.

From last-minute winners to unforgettable celebrations, we're proud to be part of the excitement, passion and joy fans will experience across the country during the tournament. We're also excited to team up with an incredible line-up of football legends - sparking nostalgia with some names and creating new memories with the stars of this tournament. We can't wait to see which legendary cup fans race to get their hands on.

Savour every goal with the FIFA World Cup 26 Meal, featuring one of six legendary collectible cups featuring football icons including David Beckham and Ronaldinho Gaúcho. The meal is complete with a Big Mac, 9 McNuggets or McPlant, with respective size of fries and your choice of respective size of carbonated drink. One collectable cup allocated randomly. Medium or large meals only. Drink upgrade fees apply





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Mcdonald's FIFA World Cup 26 Limited-Time Menu Football Collectible Cups

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