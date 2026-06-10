McDonald's Launches FIFA World Cup 26™ Campaign with New Menu Items and Collectible Cups

McDonald's has unveiled a global campaign tied to the FIFA World Cup 26™, featuring limited-time menu items and collectible cups showcasing football legends. The initiative aims to enhance the fan experience during the tournament with new food offerings and nostalgic memorabilia.

This summer, McDonald's is launching a global campaign centered around the FIFA World Cup 26™, aiming to unite football fans through shared moments and special menu offerings.

The initiative includes limited-time meals and collectible items, positioning the fast-food giant as a key part of matchday rituals worldwide. According to Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer, the partnership with FIFA World Cup 26™ is designed to amplify the collective joy of the tournament on a global scale, using food and experiences to connect fans with the game.

The campaign introduces new menu items tailored for the event, such as the Mexican Chipotle Chicken and the Sweet Carolina BBQ Stack, both available as part of the FIFA World Cup 26™ Menu. Additionally, Crunchy Cheese Bites and the returning Big Mac® sauce dip cater to varied tastes, while Galaxy® Chocolate and Salted Caramel McFlurry® desserts offer a sweet conclusion to the meal.

Tim Kenward, CMO of McDonald's UK & Ireland, emphasized the campaign's focus on enhancing matchday memories through shared food experiences and collaborations with football legends. The highlight of the promotion is the FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal, which includes a choice of main, fries, and a drink, accompanied by a randomly selected collectible cup featuring iconic players like David Beckham and Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

The cups are part of a set of six designs, available with medium or large meals, with possible upgrade fees. Overall, McDonald's is leveraging the worldwide appeal of football to drive engagement and sales, blending nostalgia with new culinary creations to celebrate the tournament's spirit





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Mcdonald's FIFA World Cup 26 Football Marketing Campaign Limited-Time Menu Collectible Cups

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McDonald's FIFA World Cup 26 MenuMcDonald's is celebrating the FIFA World Cup 26 with a new menu featuring limited-time meals and keepsakes. The menu includes the Mexican Chipotle Chicken, Sweet Carolina BBQ Stack, Crunchy Cheese Bites, and Galaxy McFlurry desserts. Fans can also collect one of six legendary cups featuring football icons like David Beckham and Ronaldinho Gaúcho. The FIFA World Cup 26 Meal is available at participating McDonald's worldwide.

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