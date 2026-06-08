McGovern sentenced to 24 years in prison for directing violent criminal organisation

Detective Superintendent Dave Gallagher of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) said the conviction was the result of An Garda Siochana's determination to pursue those involved in serious violence and threats to life. McGovern's sentencing at the Special Criminal Court marked a significant step in efforts to hold to account those involved in directing a violent criminal organisation.

Detective Superintendent Dave Gallagher of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) said the conviction was the result of An Garda Siochana 's determination to pursue those involved in serious violence and threats to life.

McGovern's sentencing at the Special Criminal Court marked a significant step in efforts to hold to account those involved in directing a violent criminal organisation. McGovern was sentenced to 24 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to directing the activities of a criminal organisation in relation to the murder of Christopher, aka, Noel Kirwan, and a plot to kill James 'Mago' Gately.

Mr Kirwan, a father-of-two, was an innocent victim who was killed as part of an effort to demonstrate power within the criminal underworld. Detective Superintendent Gallagher praised the work of investigators involved in the case and acknowledged the assistance provided by international law enforcement partners, particularly authorities in the United Arab Emirates. He said cooperation between police agencies was continuing as part of efforts to disrupt and dismantle organised crime groups operating at a national level.

The conviction and sentence should serve as a warning to those who glorify organised crime or view it as a way of life, he said. There are no untouchables, and law enforcement is committed to the pursuit and prosecution of those who are the leaders, the decision makers and the facilitators.

McGovern's conviction and sentence are a significant development in holding to account a key figure accused of directing the activities of a violent criminal organisation involved in a campaign of murder and violence which had a damaging impact on communities and Ireland's reputation





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Mcgovern Detective Superintendent Dave Gallagher An Garda Siochana Special Criminal Court Organised Crime

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