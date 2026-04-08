McGregor's Architect Submits New Application for Property Extension, Mirroring 2022 Approval

A new planning application for the extension of McGregor's property has been submitted, closely resembling the previously approved plan from 2022. The application aims to secure the project's completion, addressing potential delays due to McGregor's obligations abroad. This follows the rejection of earlier plans to replace the existing home with a new structure. The update also includes information on the home's features, financial details of the property and recent legal matters related to McGregor, and the current status of his UFC career.

Architect Tom O'Loughlin, representing McGregor, has submitted a new planning application to the council concerning the extension of McGregor's property. O'Loughlin emphasizes that this application essentially mirrors the permission granted in 2022. This follows An Coimisiún Pleanála's rejection last July of plans to replace the existing five-bedroom home with a structure featuring a cinema, bar, and two swimming pools.

The current permitted extension will expand the property to 13,131 sq ft (1,220 sq metres), building upon the existing home's 7,964 sq ft (739 sq metres). The approved plans include features such as a playroom, a bar, a dining room, a family room, and a butler's pantry. Furthermore, the permission allows for a partially sunken basement beneath the relocated tennis court, housing a car park, gym, and additional rooms. The primary driver for this new application is to secure the completion of the project, given the expiration date of the current planning permission in early next year. This application is a slightly modified version of the 2022 permission and aims to ensure the development can be finished by 2027, with the potential extension into 2028 if needed. \O'Loughlin clarifies that the application seeks to ensure the project's completion, considering McGregor's obligations requiring him to be abroad. McGregor would prefer to be personally involved in addressing any on-site issues that might arise. The architect noted that although substantial work might be finished before the 2022 permission expires, this application provides greater certainty for completing the development. McGregor has already begun the process of the approved development by demolishing part of the existing dwelling and removing the tennis court as per the 2022 planning permission. O'Loughlin asserts that there are no factors warranting the withholding of consent based on revisions to adopted planning policies since 2022. The impact of the proposed development is no different than the building granted permission in the previous year. McGregor acquired The Paddocks for €3 million in 2019 and paid €1.65 million in June 2022 for the adjacent property, No. 5 Castledillon. In other recent news, McGregor was ordered to pay Nikita Hand €250,000 in damages after a High Court jury found him guilty of assault in a Dublin hotel, a ruling he subsequently lost an appeal against. \In addition to the property developments and legal matters, McGregor's athletic career also presents a significant area of focus. McGregor has not participated in a UFC event since his technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, where he suffered a broken tibia and fibula. This information provides a comprehensive view of McGregor's recent activities, encompassing property development, legal challenges, and the status of his athletic career. The news also includes several other unrelated headlines such as fuel protests and the impact they have, a teacher's situation due to lack of sick pay, and a Dubliner sent to prison for fraud. These issues are presented separately but offer a broader context of current events





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