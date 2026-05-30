McHugh Slams GAA Scheduling After Westmeath's Win Over Cavan

Westmeath manager Mark McHugh criticizes the GAA's early All-Ireland draw, claiming it gives beaten provincial finalists an unfair preparation advantage. He calls the system a joke and urges changes to ensure fairness.

Mark McHugh, the manager of the Westmeath senior football team, launched a scathing critique of the GAA's scheduling arrangements after his side's hard-fought victory over Cavan in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

Speaking in the aftermath of the match, McHugh expressed deep frustration with the system that he believes unfairly disadvantages provincial champions. He highlighted that the early draw for the first round of the All-Ireland series, which was made weeks before the conclusion of the provincial championships, effectively handed a massive advantage to beaten finalists like Cavan.

According to McHugh, Cavan had nearly a full month to prepare specifically for Westmeath, while Westmeath themselves had only a brief period to turn their attention from their Leinster triumph to the challenge posed by the Ulster finalists. McHugh did not mince words when describing the situation.

He stated that the current draw system is a joke, and that having the draw made so far in advance allowed Cavan to have four weeks of focused preparation on them, while Westmeath probably did not look at Cavan until about ten days out. He argued that the draw should only be made after all provincial finals are completed, ensuring that each team has an equal amount of time to prepare for their opponents.

McHugh also pointed to other provincial champions who found themselves in similar predicaments, with beaten sides from other provinces also benefiting from lengthy preparation periods. He questioned why the draw for the second round could not be made on the same weekend as the matches, rather than being delayed until the following Tuesday, suggesting that logistics could be managed more efficiently.

The Westmeath boss acknowledged that winning the Leinster championship brought the reward of home advantage, but he insisted that this did not compensate for the preparation disparity. He argued that home advantage was a plus, but it was not enough and it was not fair. The imbalance in preparation time, McHugh argued, puts provincial champions at a distinct disadvantage and undermines the integrity of the competition.

He called on the GAA to review its scheduling policies to ensure a level playing field for all teams. In addition to his comments on scheduling, McHugh also addressed the impact of former Westmeath coach Dermot McCabe, who now serves as a coach for Cavan. McHugh acknowledged that McCabe's intimate knowledge of Westmeath's strategies and personnel played a significant role in Cavan's performance.

He noted that they worked with Dermot last year, and they know what a good coach he is. He added that McCabe would have had them ready, and he probably pick-pocketed them in their game plan for a while during the match. Despite this, McHugh praised his team's resilience and quality of football, noting that apart from some issues with kick-out press and a few turnovers, there was not much between the two sides.

The victory came as a relief, but the underlying issues raised by McHugh about the fairness of the championship structure are likely to resonate throughout the GAA community





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GAA Scheduling Mark Mchugh Westmeath Cavan All-Ireland Championship

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