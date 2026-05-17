McIlroy and Kitayama Lead Pack in Thrilling 2026 PGA Championship Finale

The 2026 PGA Championship is poised for a dramatic final round at Aronimink Golf Club, with Rory McIlroy and Kurt Kitayama among the key contenders. McIlroy, a four-time Major winner, has rebounded from a rough start to position himself strongly, while Kitayama’s stunning 63 has set the pace. Other top players like Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry are also in the mix, making for a competitive and unpredictable finish.

The final round of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia is underway, with a tightly packed leaderboard promising an exciting finish.

Among the early movers, Kurt Kitayama has made a significant leap with a flawless seven-under-par round of 63, propelling him up the standings with seven birdies. Justin Thomas, a two-time winner of this tournament in 2017 and 2022, is also at three-under for the round and the tournament after 11 holes of his final round. Other notable players like Harris English, Chris Gotterup, and Cameron Smith have made early progress, joining the group at three-under.

Rory McIlroy, a four-time Major champion and two-time winner of the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, is in strong contention at three-under after recovering from a challenging start to the tournament. McIlroy struggled with four consecutive bogeys on Thursday but rebounded with rounds of 67 and 66 in the following days. Although he dropped a shot on the 17th hole yesterday, his strong performance has boosted his confidence heading into the final round.

McIlroy’s previous best finish at this event was a tie for 47th last year, but he is now firmly in the hunt for another Wanamaker Trophy. On the Irish front, Shane Lowry wrapped up his tournament on a positive note with a two-under round of 68, highlighted by an eagle three on the ninth hole. Despite a disappointing second-round score of 76, Lowry managed to recover with solid rounds of 70 and 68 over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Padraig Harrington is currently level par for the tournament after a early birdie on the second hole was offset by a bogey on the eighth. The stage is set for an intense final round as the remaining players, including McIlroy, look to claim the prestigious title





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