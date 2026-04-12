McIlroy and Lowry Eye Masters Glory and Record Payday

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are in contention for the Masters title and a share of the record $22.5 million prize purse, setting up an exciting final round at Augusta.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are poised for a potentially life-changing Sunday at the Masters , not only vying for the coveted green jacket but also competing for a share of a record-breaking $22.5 million prize purse. The two Irish golfers are firmly in contention as they head into the final round at Augusta National . McIlroy finds himself tied for the lead at 11-under-par, while Lowry is just two shots behind at nine-under-par, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

This year's Masters boasts the highest payout of all four major golf championships, making the stakes incredibly high for every player in the field. The tournament's enhanced financial rewards reflect the ever-growing popularity and prestige of the Masters, attracting the world's top golfers and captivating audiences worldwide. The anticipation is palpable as the final round unfolds, with both McIlroy and Lowry looking to cement their place in golfing history and secure a substantial financial windfall. \For McIlroy, this Sunday presents an opportunity to add to his already impressive legacy. He aims to recapture the title in dramatic fashion, as he lost a six-shot lead after two rounds, and further solidify his position as a dominant force in the sport. Although he did not defend the title, he still has the bookmakers' backing as the favorite. A victory would not only bring him the prestige of a Masters title but also a hefty $4.5 million winner's cheque. For Lowry, the stakes are equally high as he seeks his first Masters title and a second major championship. Having already tasted major success with his 2019 Open Championship victory, Lowry is determined to add a green jacket to his collection and secure his place among golf's elite. He has steadily improved his game, carding rounds of 70, 69, and 68 to position himself for a strong challenge in the final round. Both McIlroy and Lowry are fully aware of the financial implications of a strong finish, but their focus remains on the ultimate prize: the prestige of winning the Masters. \The prize money breakdown for this year's Masters illustrates the significant financial rewards on offer for the top finishers. The winner is set to receive an astounding $4.5 million, while the runner-up will take home $2.43 million. Even a top-10 finish guarantees a substantial payday, with the 10th-place finisher earning over $600,000. These figures underscore the financial incentives that drive the players' dedication and competitive spirit. As the final round commences, the world of golf will be watching closely as McIlroy and Lowry attempt to navigate the challenging Augusta National course and chase their respective dreams. Their performances will not only determine their standing in golfing history but also significantly impact their financial fortunes. The financial incentive is certainly playing a factor, but the real price is to get the title. The anticipation is building, and the stage is set for an unforgettable Sunday at the Masters. The winner will be known soon and will be on its way to getting a huge amount of cash, but the real value is in the Masters title





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