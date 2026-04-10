McIlroy Dominates Second Day, Builds Lead with Stellar Performance

Rory McIlroy's exceptional putting and iron play propelled him to a commanding lead on the second day of the tournament. Justin Rose and others also performed well, setting the stage for an exciting finish.

The second day of the tournament saw a flurry of impressive performances and dramatic shifts in the leaderboard. McIlroy showcased exceptional form, delivering a masterclass in putting and consistently hitting brilliant iron shots. His relaxed and free-flowing play, coupled with a putter in top condition, saw him surge ahead of the competition. Working with Fax, McIlroy refined his putting technique, adopting a Spider Mallet putter and focusing on a consistent routine.

This new approach, emphasizing a soft right arm and a level putter through impact, has clearly paid dividends, as evidenced by his remarkable performance on the greens. He leads by three shots, three birdies in a row. Justin Rose also put in a solid performance, finishing with a three-under 69 on day two, bringing him into contention. Koepka is also in the top 10 at -3. Scheffler struggled, bogeyed the 15th after going in the water, and is back to even par. McIlroy has a lead of eight ahead of the world number one. Hatton had a great game, hitting all 18 greens on Friday, while Burns and Reed also made their presence felt with impressive birdies. Shane Lowry had a round of 67, and is playing some nice golf. \The course presented a challenging test, with players navigating tricky greens and strategically placed hazards. Some players encountered setbacks, such as Scheffler, who faced water hazards. Hatton hit a poor approach at the 18th. Rose had a poor drive on 17 into the trees on the right. Despite these challenges, many golfers displayed resilience and skill, producing moments of brilliance. McIlroy's play was a standout feature, particularly his precision with iron shots and his remarkable putting. His ability to maintain a calm demeanor under pressure was evident, allowing him to capitalize on opportunities and extend his lead. \The competition remains fierce as players head into the final rounds. With McIlroy leading the pack and several contenders within striking distance, the stage is set for an exciting finish. The tournament is far from decided, and the coming rounds promise more drama, strategic play, and stunning shots. Rahm is working to make the cut. Rose isn’t giving up. The field is packed with talent, and the remaining players are vying for a coveted spot in the lead. The key to success appears to be consistency, strategic course management, and the ability to handle the pressure of the tournament. The tournament is on it's way to be a spectacular competition with amazing players





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