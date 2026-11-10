McIlroy Says DeChambeau Has Few Options but DP World Tour for Elite Golf

Rory McIlroy says Bryson DeChambeau has few options to keep playing competitive golf after LIV's collapse, with a DP World Tour deadline of November 15 looming. McIlroy is in Dubai chasing an eighth Harry Vardon Trophy.

Bryson DeChambeau has until November 15 to confirm whether he will play on the DP World Tour next season. Rory McIlroy said his long-time rival does not appear to have many other options if he wants to keep playing competitive golf.

DeChambeau left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf in 2022. The once Saudi-backed competition announced last week that it would wind down operations and enter liquidation after bankruptcy court proceedings. McIlroy, speaking in Dubai before the DP World Tour Championship, said DeChambeau taking up the European Tour option could provide a route back for the American. He added that a name like DeChambeau brings eyeballs, which is a good thing for tournaments.

Also read Bryson DeChambeau Reflects on LIV Golf Shutdown With No Regrets

DeChambeau DP World Tour Deadline

McIlroy said honestly, he is not in DeChambeau's shoes, nor would he ever want to be, but it does not seem like DeChambeau has many options if he wants to play competitive golf. The two have crossed paths many times and rarely see eye-to-eye. DeChambeau is eligible to apply for DP World Tour membership for the 2027 season based on being a recent Major champion. He has a November 15 deadline to confirm his position.

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The DP World Tour appears to be the most natural route back to tournament golf outside the Majors. DeChambeau expanded his brand through his YouTube channel, which invited a different audience. McIlroy admitted there would be positive aspects to the American coming back, saying DeChambeau brings good and bad but also brings eyeballs that help tournaments. McIlroy, who is 37, said he is not in DeChambeau's shoes nor would he ever want to be.

He said it does not seem like DeChambeau has many options if he wants to play competitive golf. DeChambeau is 33 and left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in 2022. McIlroy's focus in Dubai is on his own game. He is second behind Eugenio Chacarra going into the final tournament of the DP World Tour season.

McIlroy Chases Dubai Victory

With 2,000 points available to the winner in Dubai, McIlroy trails Chacarra by 533.93 points. The course has changed and evolved over the years, McIlroy said. It is a lot more penal off the tee this year and the rough is very thick, producing a lot of bad lies. But he said returning to a course where he has played a lot and done well always gives a little advantage at the start of the week.

McIlroy has won three times at The Earth Course in Dubai. He is looking for his first win since going back-to-back at the Masters last April. His third-place finish in Abu Dhabi last week moved him ahead of Patrick Reed, with Chacarra the only player ahead of him. McIlroy is chasing an eighth career Harry Vardon Trophy and a place alongside Scot Colin Montgomerie as an eight-time winner of the Order of Merit.

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He said the consistency and longevity of his career over a 15-year period is something he has become increasingly proud of. He said this will be the 15th or 16th year in a row that he has finished in the top 10 in the world rankings. He said a couple of others may have done that before, and he is very proud of it. He called longevity maybe an underrated part of careers.

McIlroy Career Longevity

McIlroy said he was very lucky to start young and get his tour card at 18, and he has stayed pretty much injury-free throughout his career. He said he has kept working and trying to get better at certain aspects of the game, always trying to see weaknesses or be critical of himself and improve. He said that is a recurring process he tries to do each year.

That approach has worked really well for him and he hopes it continues for a few more years. McIlroy's diversion into DeChambeau's world was brief. His primary focus was on himself and his bid to join Montgomerie as an eight-time Order of Merit winner. He spoke to the media during a press conference ahead of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

DeChambeau has to negotiate a pathway back to tournament golf outside the Majors. The DP World Tour provides what would seem to be the most natural route. He has until November 15 to declare his intention to play on the DP World Tour.