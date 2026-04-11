McIlroy to Attack, Not Defend, Historic Masters Lead

Rory McIlroy, after a stunning performance at the Masters, holds a significant six-shot lead. He plans to maintain an aggressive strategy, prioritizing birdie opportunities and playing with freedom rather than protecting his advantage. His exceptional short game and a shift in mindset have been crucial to his success.

Gavin Cooney reports from Augusta National Golf Club regarding Rory McIlroy's outstanding performance at the Masters . McIlroy stated he intends to aggressively pursue victory rather than defend his commanding six-shot lead. His exceptional finish to the second round, highlighted by six birdies in the final seven holes resulting in a seven-under 65, has positioned him six shots ahead of Sam Burns and Patrick Reed. This lead marks the largest 36-hole advantage in the tournament's history.

During his post-round press conference, when asked about his strategy for the upcoming rounds, McIlroy emphasized his commitment to an attacking style of play, drawing from lessons learned from past experiences. He mentioned the 2011 Masters and U.S. Open as key examples where adopting a defensive approach proved detrimental, stressing the importance of continuous aggressive play, targeting birdies, and maintaining trust and commitment throughout the game. McIlroy attributes his remarkable performance to the exceptional quality of his wedge play and his skills around the greens, despite facing challenges with driving accuracy. He currently ranks second-last in driving accuracy among the 91 players in the field. However, his strong short game, combined with the composure gained from winning the Masters last year, has allowed him to dominate the competition in the initial two days. He recalled his past experiences at Augusta, including a memorable 30 on the back nine in 2009, indicating his inherent ability to produce impressive runs. He revealed that overcoming his own mental barriers and maintaining an aggressive approach were crucial. His internal mantra for the day was 'keep swinging,' regardless of fairway hits. \McIlroy explained that in previous years, his mindset at this course had often been cautious and tentative. However, the experience gained over the years, coupled with the success of the previous year, made it easier for him to maintain an aggressive stance. He has capitalized on his short game to a great extent. McIlroy has demonstrated exceptional performance on the par-fives, making birdie on all but one of them throughout the first two rounds, despite not hitting the fairways. He attributed his score to becoming a wily veteran. Reflecting on past experiences, such as the final round in 2011, he described a situation where he had to deal with the ball landing in a bunker off the tee at the second hole. He mentioned that rather than panicking, he adapted and made smart decisions which allowed him to get the birdie. Today, he chose to lay up to a favorable position and focus on making a birdie. This demonstrates his approach of having different strategies and the confidence to execute them, and he underscored that he has relied on his short game, especially his wedges on the par-5s, to build his current score.\His approach this year highlights a shift in mindset. Instead of being cautious, he has chosen to be assertive, playing with a degree of freedom and trust in his ability. This shift seems to have paid off. This approach seems to be the difference maker this year. McIlroy’s ability to remain calm under pressure has also been key. His experience in past tournaments has given him the understanding of how to manage the game effectively. He has learned to adapt his strategies and to focus on the strengths of his game. His focus on keeping an aggressive strategy seems to be the right choice. His performance shows his confidence and his ability to execute under pressure. The emphasis on his short game has allowed him to recover in tough situations. McIlroy's approach serves as a testament to the importance of adapting and learning from experiences and keeping a strong and flexible mindset





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