McIlroy Two Shots Behind Rahm at Abu Dhabi Championship

Rory McIlroy shot a five-under 67 to sit two shots behind Jon Rahm after three rounds of the Abu Dhabi Championship, while Tyrrell Hatton and Francesco Laporta share second.

Rory McIlroy carded a five-under-par 67 in the third round of the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links, leaving him two shots behind leader Jon Rahm on 16-under-par.

The Masters champion managed eight birdies but a double-bogey on the par-four 10th and a bogey on the 17th slowed his pursuit. McIlroy, who is looking to make up ground in the penultimate tournament in the Race to Dubai, which wraps up after next week's Tour Championship, has leapfrogged Patrick Reed in the projected order of merit rankings.

Also read Rory McIlroy Leads Abu Dhabi Championship After Stunning 63

Race to Dubai Standings Shift At Yas Links

The Northern Irishman is now third, behind Eugenio Chacarra and Reed, after the American carded a two-under round of 70 at Yas Links on Saturday for tied-51st. Chacarra retains the top spot after improving on his earlier rounds to sign for a five-under 67 for a share of 29th in Abu Dhabi. England's Tyrrell Hatton and Italy's Francesco Laporta share second on 17-under-par, one shot ahead of McIlroy. Hatton won the event in 2021.

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Rahm secured his position with a dynamic stretch of birdie-eagle-birdie on the back nine. Adam Scott stands fifth at 15-under-par and has not recorded a single bogey across all three rounds. McIlroy began his round with momentum, producing four birdies on the front nine to reach the top of the leaderboard. He capitalized on both par-five holes and used fine approach shots at the eighth and ninth.

However, a difficult par-four 10th disrupted his rhythm. He drove into a greenside bunker and his escape shot flew over the back of the green. He struggled to recover from the rough, taking four additional shots and making a double-bogey. A birdie on the par-five 11th helped steady his play, sparking a remarkable seven-hole run that included four consecutive birdies.

McIlroy Masters Massive Drive Over Water

This surge allowed him to regain a share of the lead temporarily before the back nine challenges intensified. One of the most memorable moments came on the 14th hole, a par-four requiring a precise drive over water. McIlroy launched a massive 352-yard drive directly over the water and onto the green, allowing him to two-putt for birdie and momentarily tie Rahm at the top. McIlroy's round concluded with a difficult stretch.

He hit a bunker on the par-three 17th and failed to get the ball onto the green, resulting in a bogey. He then missed an eight-foot putt for birdie on the final hole. Despite these late errors, McIlroy remained within striking distance. The final group of Rahm, Hatton, and Laporta all failed to birdie the closing par-five, allowing McIlroy to stay just two shots behind at 16-under-par.

"I played some really good golf out there but I'm also a little rueful," McIlroy said. "I felt like I had some really good momentum coming off the back of the front nine. Just the bunker shot came out a lot faster than I anticipated, and then over the green and it was sort of dead from there. I followed another poor shot with another mistake at the third and ended up making a mess and made double.

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McIlroy Reflects On Bounce Back Round

But I fought back and made birdies on the next four holes. So it was a good bounce back. Overall, a good day. If I can just limit the mistakes, there's enough good golf.

There's enough birdies. There's enough opportunities. I can play a clean round of golf tomorrow, I won't be too far away.

Séamus Power Struggles In Mexico Championship

" In other DP World Tour news from the Abu Dhabi region, Waterford golfer Séamus Power had a difficult day at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico. Power looked poised to contend after shooting five birdies in seven holes to reach eight-under-par.

However, bogeys began to outnumber birdies for the remainder of his round. He finished with a disastrous double-bogey on the final hole, taking five shots to complete the par-five after missing a green from 33 yards away. Power's 70 left him at five-under-par, tying for 60th place. He finished ten strokes behind the tournament leader, American golfer Ben James, who holds a one-shot advantage over Peter Malnati heading into the final round.