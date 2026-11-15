McIlroy Wins Record-Equalling Eighth Order of Merit

Rory McIlroy claimed his eighth DP World Tour Order of Merit title, equaling Colin Montgomerie, by defeating Eugenio Chacarra in the final standings.

Rory McIlroy secured his eighth DP World Tour Order of Merit title, matching the record previously held by Colin Montgomerie, after a dramatic conclusion to the season-long standings race in Dubai. The Northern Irish golfer dedicated the achievement to his father, Gerry, who was recovering from surgery in a hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, at the time of the final tournament. McIlroy's emotional victory came as he finished solo second at the Tour Championship, a result that was more than sufficient to leapfrog Spain's Eugenio Chacarra in the mathematical projections.

McIlroy Dedicates Victory To His Father

Tears welled in McIlroy's eyes as he addressed the crowd following the final round, explicitly stating that the trophy was for his father. He revealed that he had visited Gerry in Cleveland before departing for the Middle East, where his father encouraged him to win the Race to Dubai. Although Tyrrell Hatton won the Tour Championship with a masterclass performance on The Earth course, shooting a final round 66 for a 15-under-par total of 273, McIlroy's consistency over the year proved decisive. The Englishman's win marked a significant return to form for the former LIV golfer, who is now focusing on earning Ryder Cup points for Europe's team at Adare Manor next year.

Also read McIlroy Ties for Lead at DP World Tour Championship in Race to Dubai Push

Critical Birdie On The 16th Hole

The outcome of the Order of Merit battle hinged on a single, pivotal moment on the par-4 16th hole during the final day of competition. McIlroy hit a gap wedge from 128 yards that stopped inside 12 inches of the cup, securing a crucial tap-in birdie. As he walked off the green, he checked the large screen to confirm that his move from second to first place in the projected standings had been solidified. The tension was palpable, as the gap between McIlroy and Chacarra was a mere 0.1 points in Chacarra's favor before this shot, a decimal point that ultimately determined the season-long champion.

Chacarra Fails To Birdie 18th Hole

The final verification of the standings occurred on the par-5 18th hole, where neither McIlroy nor Chacarra could find a birdie to alter the projected results. McIlroy hit a loose drive into the trees on the right and was forced to chip out sideways, while Chacarra found a greenside bunker with his approach shot and also failed to convert. McIlroy started the tournament 533.93 points behind Chacarra but finished with 5,044.86 points compared to Chacarra's 4,919.79, creating a winning margin of 125.07 points. Chacarra shot a final round 69 to finish tied third alongside Finland's Oliver Lindell, accepting the outcome with grace.

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McIlroy Surpasses Historical Expectations

Winning eight Order of Merit titles was never a specific goal McIlroy set for himself during his youth, yet he now stands level with Colin Montgomerie on the all-time list. McIlroy recalled watching Montgomerie compete at the World Match Play at Wentworth and playing alongside him for the first time at The London Club during The European Open in 2008. He expressed immense pride in being part of the DP World Tour and achieving this milestone, noting that his fifth consecutive title highlighted his maturity and ability to manage his game and emotions better than in earlier stages of his career.

Consistency Drives Historic Achievement

McIlroy attributed his success to unwavering consistency, pointing out that he finished third in the previous week's event and second in the current Tour Championship. This pattern mirrored the previous year, where similar finishes helped him secure The Race to Dubai. He emphasized that avoiding playing himself out of tournaments was key, a skill refined through years of experience. Hatton, who secured a five-shot victory at the Tour Championship, acknowledged the importance of the win for his Ryder Cup prospects, while McIlroy's eighth title solidified his legacy as one of the most dominant players in European golf history.