McLoughlin Acquires Fallon & Byrne as Business Returns to Profit

Jimmy and Rosie McLoughlin buy Dublin restaurant Fallon & Byrne from the Delaney family, pledging to repay pandemic debt and expand operations as the venue posts its first profit in years.

Dublin-based food venue Fallon & Byrne has officially been acquired by Jimmy and Rosie McLoughlin, the founders of a premium chicken products group established in 1997. The McLoughlins purchased the historic establishment from Edel Delaney for an undisclosed financial sum. This transaction marks the completion of a multi-year investor relationship that began in 2021 when the couple joined the company's board under the guidance of the late John Delaney.

Acquisition Details and Historical Context

Jimmy McLoughlin characterized Fallon & Byrne as an extraordinary brand with a resilient 20-year history. He noted that the business survived an examinership process in 2012 and underwent significant corporate restructuring in 2020 under the supervision of John Delaney. The McLoughlins initially became co-investors in 2021 to secure the future of the Exchequer Street location after Delaney asked them to participate in the financial recovery plan.

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Over the past five years, the investors gained deep insight into the company's internal challenges and strengths. Following John Delaney's passing, the opportunity arose for Jimmy and Rosie McLoughlin to acquire the business fully from his widow, Edel Delaney. The new owners expressed that they feel privileged to lead the much-loved brand into its next phase of development.

Financial Turnaround and Leadership Changes

Managing director Vincent Belingard confirmed that Fallon & Byrne has returned to profitability after years of operating at a loss. The business achieved a turnover of €14.3 million in 2025, representing a 2.3 per cent increase from the previous period. This financial recovery resulted in a net profit of €26,000 for the year.

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This positive result stands in stark contrast to the preceding 12 months, during which the company reported a net loss of €396,000. Belingard, whose previous experience includes roles at Harrods, Aer Rianta International, Brown Thomas, and Donnybrook Fair, stated that the last four years focused on rebuilding the business fundamentals. He welcomed the McLoughlins as new owners and pledged to continue enhancing the customer experience.

Debt Repayment and Future Expansion Plans

A central component of the acquisition involves addressing legacy financial obligations dating back to the pandemic. Jimmy McLoughlin pledged to repay €2 million in warehoused debt owed to the Revenue Commissioners. He emphasized that protecting the brand's reputation is paramount and confirmed that every cent will be repaid according to an agreed plan.

The repayment schedule includes an additional €220,000 payment scheduled throughout 2026. Beyond debt resolution, Rosie McLoughlin outlined strategic goals to expand the business beyond its physical location. The owners intend to explore premium event catering services and further develop their ecommerce capabilities to reach a broader market.

Fallon & Byrne was originally founded in 2006 by the late Fiona McHugh and her husband Paul Byrne. The Exchequer Street site operates as a multifaceted venue comprising a restaurant, a basement wine bar, a food hall, and a ready meals manufacturing unit. The business also supports a robust online presence and hosts approximately 100 weddings annually, maintaining its status as a significant Dublin hospitality landmark.