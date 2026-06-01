Ciarán Casey, author, shares his financial habits and spending philosophies. He reveals that he's always been a spender rather than a saver, but not in a flashy way. He values experiences over material possessions and spends his money on travel, good nights out, and making life easier.

Me & My Money : Ciarán Casey , author, shares his financial habits and spending philosophies . He reveals that he's always been a spender rather than a saver, but not in a flashy way.

He's happy to spend money if it solves a problem, removes stress, or gives him more time back. Casey started working very young and believes that working early gave him a strong sense that money was earned rather than something abstract. He's a terrible shopper and usually shops with the emotional energy of someone trying to escape a hostage situation. Casey values experiences over material possessions and spends his money on travel, good nights out, and making life easier.

He's not a fan of haggling and would rather pay full price to end the conversation. Casey has invested in shares and crypto, but is not heavily invested in either. He's more conservative when it comes to investing and understands it intellectually, but emotionally, he's probably more conservative than people expect. Casey believes that he could have been more disciplined about saving earlier in life and thinks that retirement sounds like something that happens to other people in their twenties.

He's never been a particularly disciplined saver and tends to convince himself that there's a perfectly sensible financial justification for getting something immediately. Casey has made some silly investments over the years and is pretty philosophical about it, moving on rather than torturing himself with regret. He enjoys the occasional sports flutter, but it's in moderation and he's never had a big win.

Casey's financial habits are shaped by his desire to save time and reduce hassle, and he can justify spending money if it achieves that. He's increasingly one of those people who tap for everything and gets mildly anxious when he sees a sign that says 'cash only'





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Ciarán Casey Me & My Money Financial Habits Spending Philosophies Personal Finance

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