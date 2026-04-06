Me & My Money: Rugby Star Béibhinn Parsons on Spending, Savings, and Coffee

Irish rugby international Béibhinn Parsons discusses her spending habits, financial priorities, and the journey of a professional athlete.

Béibhinn Parsons, a rising star in Irish women's rugby, offers a candid glimpse into her spending habits and financial philosophy in this installment of the 'Me & My Money' series. Reflecting on her journey, Parsons recounts the initial surprise and gratitude she felt upon receiving her first professional rugby paycheck. This moment marked a significant transition, solidifying her commitment to the sport she loves and highlighting the evolving landscape of professional women's rugby.

Now fully immersed in her career, she emphasizes the dedication required of professional athletes, validating the importance of fair compensation for their hard work and dedication. Parsons expresses that she's a spender, prioritizing experiences and cherishing memories over strict frugality. \Parsons' approach to spending is characterized by a balance between conscious choices and a willingness to invest in enriching experiences. She is a loyal Aldi shopper for essentials, valuing the practicality and affordability it offers. Her most extravagant spending tends to be on travel, booking flights, accommodation, dining out, and engaging in excursions. Conversely, she believes the best value purchases are those that provide lasting enjoyment, such as her Canon G7 X camera, which has allowed her to capture cherished moments during holidays and rugby trips. She is mindful about avoiding trends. Parsons also shows a commitment to responsible financial planning, acknowledging the importance of a pension despite her youth. She recently started a pension, benefiting from the resources and educational support provided by the IRFU and Rugby Players Ireland. Her financial habits indicate a proactive approach to her future while enjoying her present. She is also wary of online scams and shady schemes, understanding that if something seems too good to be true, it often is.\Parsons' latest purchase was return flights to Paris, which she deems excellent value for money. She is not a gambler and avoids activities in the field. Her most significant purchase to date was her first car, a second-hand white Golf, which provided her with a sense of independence. Regarding her habits, Parsons admits that her worst money habit is buying overpriced coffee almost every day. She balances this with her best habit, using the Squid loyalty card app to manage her loyalty cards and occasionally score a free coffee. She also reveals that as a Gen Z individual, she primarily relies on online banking and Revolut for her financial transactions, carrying little to no cash. Parsons' insights offer an accessible view of a young professional athlete's financial life. She prioritizes life experiences and recognizes the value of saving for the future





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Rugby Spending Habits Financial Planning Athletes Gen Z

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