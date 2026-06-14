Meath beat Derry in thriller; wins for Cork, Kerry and Monaghan

Meath's James Conlon was impressive all over the park as his side dominated Derry's kick-out and produced an outstanding second half to carve out a well-earned win over a limited Derry side that battled to the bitter end.

Meath 's James Conlon was impressive all over the park as his side dominated Derry 's kick-out and produced an outstanding second half to carve out a well-earned win over a limited Derry side that battled to the bitter end.

The visitors, controlling vast swathes of the game, notched four consecutive scores which included an eye-catching James Conlon brace. But again, in a match full of cut and thrust, the home side swung back into life. Late first-half points from Eoin McEvoy, Ruairí Forbes, and young James Sargent levelled matters at the break. Derry's James Sargent on his way to scoring a goal despite Meath's Jack Flynn.

Black cards for Cian McBride and Ronan Ryan (Meath), and Conor Doherty and Gareth McKinless (Derry) for a half-time melee heralded the start of second-half hostilities. A two-pointer from goalkeeper Seán Brennan was the key score as the Royals enjoyed the better restart. A Shane McGuigan clinker pulled the sides level at 1-14 after 45 minutes before Meath opened a three-point gap that they never looked like relinquishing.

Player of the match James Conlon (0-7) was their little magician, weaving spells all over Celtic Park and landing points at his leisure. Mathew Costello's second point handed his side a 1-20 to 1-15 lead with 10 minutes to go. Two pointers from Lachlan Murray and Shane McGuigan kept Derry on Meath's coat-tails but Meath revved up the engines for the home straight and would not be denied.

All but dismantling Derry at kick-outs, Meath attacked with a more serrated edge and moved their scoreboard forward at regular intervals with Keogan, substitute Killian Smyth, and Eoghan Frayne all finding important points. The winners controlled the dying embers of the contest to run out convincing victors as the sun set quickly on both Celtic Park and Derry's season





IrishTimesSport / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meath Derry All-Ireland SFC James Conlon Celtic Park

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Clarke brace fuels Derry City's 4-1 triumph over Bohemians at Celtic ParkJames Clarke scores twice as Derry City secure a 4-1 victory over Bohemians, ending a winless streak and boosting their league position, while off‑field tensions are contained by police.

Read more »

GAA Round-Up: All-Ireland SFC and Tailteann Cup quarter-final actionLive coverage of All-Ireland SFC Round 2A and 2B featuring eight teams in action, alongside Tailteann Cup quarter-finals, minor hurling semi-finals and women's All-Ireland SFC. Updates from matches including Monaghan v Roscommon, Kildare v Kerry, Derry v Meath, Galway v Tyrone, Dublin v Donegal, Waterford v Cork, and the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals where Down beat Wexford and Antrim lead Wicklow.

Read more »

Meath edge Derry in high-scoring championship clashMeath secured a crucial victory over Derry in the Round 2B showdown of the GAA championship, with James Conlon scoring 0-7 to keep Meath's campaign alive. The match ended Meath 1-20 Derry 1-24, featuring key performances and several black cards issued during a dramatic first half.

Read more »

Parents’ stress ‘through the roof’ as Meath creche closes rooms 200 times since OctoberMother obliged to change jobs due to necessity to be at home so often to mind daughter

Read more »