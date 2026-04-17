Meath Mum Returns Home After Groundbreaking Cancer Surgery in New York

Sharon Ball, a Meath mother of three, is flying home after a successful surgery in New York to remove 97% of a rare skull-based osteosarcoma tumor. Following unsuccessful chemotherapy in Ireland, the complex procedure offered a new lease on life. Sharon credits overwhelming community support and prayers for her recovery as she awaits further treatment.

A courageous Meath mother of three, Sharon Ball, a 38-year-old primary school teacher originally from Bohermeen near Kells, is embarking on her journey home after undergoing a life-saving surgery in New York to combat a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Sharon had previously faced unsuccessful chemotherapy treatments in Ireland for stage 4 skull-based osteosarcoma, a diagnosis she received in October 2025.

Her subsequent trip to New York with her husband Dermot for a complex surgical procedure represented a crucial turning point. The surgery, which successfully removed 97% of her tumor, has been hailed as a significant triumph, and Sharon has now been granted permission to fly back to Ireland later this week. She is currently awaiting confirmation of the next crucial stages of her treatment plan. In an deeply emotional update shared on social media, Sharon expressed her profound gratitude and astonishment at the unwavering support she has received. She described herself as being lost for words, overwhelmed by the immense backing from her family, friends, and the wider community throughout her arduous journey. Sharon revealed that the constant stream of prayers, the tireless fundraising efforts, and the countless messages of encouragement have been instrumental in her recovery. She stated on social media that she can feel the prayers daily, aiding her healing process. The successful operation has allowed her to take this vital step towards returning home. She conveyed her immense appreciation for the ongoing support from Ireland, acknowledging the fundraisers that have taken place. Sharon emphasized that she owes this second chance at life to the collective efforts of everyone involved, expressing her joy at the prospect of returning home to her three children. She believes that with their support, nothing is impossible. The medical team in New York has been lauded by Sharon, who described how the city embraced her, and her surgeons as heroes who illuminated her path forward. She reflected on the surreal nature of her experience, feeling incredibly lucky and grateful for the opportunity to go home, calling it a true miracle. While acknowledging that the fight is not over, Sharon is determined to embrace all the positive aspects of her journey. The GoFundMe campaign, titled Help Sharon Get Urgent Life Saving Brain Surgery, has garnered significant traction and continues to receive generous donations, exceeding €849,000 as Sharon prepares for the subsequent phases of her treatment. The campaign page can be accessed for donations





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